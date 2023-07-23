Rocket launches worldwide in 2023: all the details and background information about today’s Long March 2D launch

Here on News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information on upcoming and completed rocket launches and NASA missions. Here you can find out which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the Long March 2D will be on.

When is the next Long March 2D launch?

The next start time window for the Long March 2D is currently Sunday, July 23, 2023. The rocket is supposed to go up between 02:41 and 03:20 exactly.

Status: The launch vehicle successfully delivered its payload(s) to the target orbit(s).

The launch service provider Long March 2D is the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation. This is a government service provider.

Over this link you can use Google Maps to see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting launch. The location is Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China, more precisely: Launch Complex 9. A total of 123 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 71 completed launches.

To keep up to date with all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

This is what we know about the “Skysight AS-01 to 03 & Lingxi-03” mission:

The Long March 2D flight is a geoscientific reconnaissance flight.

Skysight AS-01 to 03: 3 Skysight Earth observation satellites, including optical, radar and infrared observation capabilities.

Lingxi-03: LEO flat panel communications demonstration satellite for Galaxy Space.

The Long March 2D starts its mission in the sun-synchronous orbit. A sun-synchronous orbit is an orbit around a planet whose orbital plane experiences the same change in rotation as that of the orbited planet around the sun. The sun-synchronous orbit is primarily used for weather, reconnaissance, research and solar observation satellites.

All information about Long March 2D | Skysight AS-01 to 03 & Lingxi-03 at a glance:

RocketLong March 2DFull NameLong March 2DLaunch Service ProviderChina Aerospace Science and Technology CorporationMission NameSkysight AS-01 to 03 & Lingxi-03Mission TypeFlight for Geoscientific ReconnaissanceLaunch Time23.07.2023OrbitSun-synchronous OrbitStatusSuccessfully LaunchedLandCHNLocationTaiyuan Satellite Launch Center, People’s Republic of China

The last update time for this information is the 23.07.2023at 05:57.

+++ Editor’s note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact zettel@news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? You can find out which rocks are approaching the earth in 2022 here. We also give you daily on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near the earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

