Rocket launches worldwide in 2024: All information about the next GSLV Mk II launch

Here at News.de we keep you up to date with the latest information about upcoming and past rocket launches and NASA missions. You can find out here which manned and unmanned space flights have started, are about to take place and which mission the GSLV Mk II will be on.

This information is known about the upcoming launch of the GSLV Mk II:

The next start time window for the GSLV Mk II is currently Saturday, January 20th, 2024. The rocket is scheduled to begin its journey into space between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Status: Official confirmation is still pending – the current date is known with some certainty.

The launch service provider of the GSLV Mk II is the Indian Space Research Organization. This is a government service provider.

Over this link You can see where the rocket is currently stationed and awaiting departure on Google Maps. The location is Satish Dhawan Space Center, India, more precisely: Satish Dhawan Space Center Second Launch Pad. A total of 93 flights have taken off from here so far. The specific location currently has a total of 27 launches. You can find out more information about the location here.

To stay up to date on all astro and space news, we also recommend our Astro and space news ticker on Twitter.

This is what we know about the “INSAT-3DS” mission:

The GSLV Mk II flight is a flight for geoscientific exploration purposes.

INSAT-3DS is an Indian weather satellite built by the Indian Space Research Organization and operated by ISRO as part of the Indian National Satellite System. It provides India with meteorological services using a 6-channel imager and a 19-channel sounder, as well as search and rescue information and messaging for terrestrial data collection platforms. The satellite will be a successor to INSAT-3DR.

The GSLV Mk II begins its mission in the geostationary transfer orbit. The geotransfer orbit is an earth orbit on which satellites are positioned by launch vehicles in order to ultimately reach a geostationary orbit.

All information about GSLV Mk II | INSAT-3DS at a glance:

RocketGSLV Mk IIFull nameGSLV Mk. IILaunch service providerIndian Space Research OrganizationMission nameINSAT-3DSMission typeFlight for geoscientific exploration purposesLaunch time01/20/2024Orbitgeostationary transfer orbitStatusconfirmedCountryINDLocationSatish Dhawan Space Center, India

The last time this information was updated is: 31.12.2023at 1:39 p.m.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically based on current data from “The Space Devs”. If you have any comments or questions, please contact notice@news.de. +++

Asteroids near Earth? Find out which pieces of rock will approach the Earth in 2022 here. We also give you every day on this page an overview of the asteroids that are near Earth today.

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find hot news, current videos and a direct line to the editorial team.

roj/news.de

Share this: Facebook

X

