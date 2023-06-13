“ROCKMAN X DiVE” Reincarnation of Dirt!Capcom’s Rockman X mobile game has just ended its operation and will start offline every other week | News

health.udn.com/html/etu-er.html?201808150934″ class=”m1″>

2023-06-13 15:03 Game Corner Taro

Capcom’s Rockman X series mobile game “ROCKMAN X DiVE” in early JuneAnnounced the end of more than 3 years of operationmany English, Chinese, and Japanese players lamented the potential of these classic characters; as a result, a week later, this mobile game was revived at the Capcom Showcase online presentation earlier today (13) days!

In the past, there have been many mobile games that have been remade or reproduced on other platforms, such as the “Witch Spring” series to Nintendo Switch, and “Super Bullet Girl” to Steam. However, “ROCKMAN X DiVE” is recreated as an offline version (Offline Launched in the form of mobile games, maintaining the mobile game-based form and the “deep record file” world setting, it also includes the main story of Rockman spanning multiple generations, as well as more than 100 characters and 900 levels for players to experience.

“ROCKMAN X DiVE Offline Edition” is expected to be launched later this year on dual platforms of smartphones (iOS, Android) and Steam. Unfortunately, old players cannot inherit the records of the online version played before. The previous multiplayer interaction, fighting, competition, etc. The pattern will also be unplugged.

Figure / Rockman X, Capcom

Official Announcement: The online version of “ROCKMAN X DiVE” will be discontinued:

Thank you all players for your long-term support and love for “ROCKMAN X DiVE”.

“ROCKMAN X DiVE” has been online for more than three years. Together with players, we have experienced big and small adventures in the deep record files, reunited with many old faces, and met many new partners such as Riko and Bia.

Regrettably, we would like to officially inform all players of an important news. “ROCKMAN X DiVE” will officially end its operation on September 27, 2023.

The operation team would like to express our deepest apologies to all the players who love “ROCKMAN X DiVE”. The team also feels very sorry and sad for this decision. At the same time, we also want to offer the greatest love and support to all players. grateful.

There is still some time before the official end of operation, and various activities and levels in the game will still be open as usual. In order to thank all players for their support, the operation team has prepared the following series of activities, hoping to allow players to enjoy the last time in the deep log file world of “ROCKMAN X DiVE”:

Log in every day to get element mineral crystal supply box and password coin

True Benming Capsules New Debut You can draw for free every day and you are guaranteed to win an S-level character The activities of combat readiness factories are adjusted to permanent opening Exchange items are no longer rotated and popular items such as limited weapons are added Change the task content of the combat readiness factory order every two weeks The crypto currency store activity is adjusted to permanent opening The crypto coins that come with crypto capsules have been greatly increased

In response to the end of operation, relevant service adjustment operation instructions: From the announcement of the end of operation on June 7, 2023, all direct purchase product functions such as “Element Mineral Crystal” will be removed from the shelves, including Google Play, Apple App Store, Mycard, Steam, etc. all versions.

The follow-up work schedule is as follows:

Figure / Capcom