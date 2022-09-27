Home Technology “Rockman X DiVE” × “Monster Hunter Rise: Sun Rest” collaboration event held! – funglr Games
“Rockman X DiVE” × “Monster Hunter Rise: Sun Rest” collaboration event held! – funglr Games

by admin
“Rockman X DiVE” × “Monster Hunter Rise: Sun Rest” collaboration event held! – funglr Games

The latest work of the popular genuine action game “Kingren Music Series” “Shengrenle X DiVE ” and the unstoppable ” Monster Hunter Rise: “Sunbreak” cooperation decision! The event will start at 17:00 on Tuesday, September 28, 2022. In this collaboration, X and Aiko, who collaborated with monsters from Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, will appear, and the Twitter campaign will start in sequence!

Introduction of cooperative characters

X Ark Armor

PR TIMES
  • “Sagarum Magala” × “X”

Goa Aiko

Goa AikoPR TIMES
  • “Gormagala” x “Aiko”

Collaboration PV is now online!

Introducing the “Saint Rise X DiVE” which appeared in collaboration with “Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak” X Arc Armor The PV of the skill is now on sale! We will introduce the skills of “X Arc Armor” in the play video, please watch.

You can get the original acrylic stand!Twitter activity

Forward and get the original acrylic stand!Volume 1PR TIMES

There will be a Twitter campaign to win the original acrylic booth “X Ark Armor” by Raku Katsuhito X DiVE. The application method is as follows.

  • Follow “Raku Katsuhito X DiVE” official Twitter ( @RX_DiVE
  • Retweet specified tweets during campaign
  • 30 people will win the original acrylic stand “X Arc Armor” by lottery!
Forward and get the original acrylic stand!Volume 1
period September 27, 2022 (Tuesday) 14:00 to October 4, 2022 (Tuesday) 23:59
prize Katsuhito Raku X DiVE Original Acrylic Stand [X Ark Armor] [規格/尺寸] Acrylic stand/W214 x H147mm with base *Design, specifications, etc. are subject to change without notice.

Katsuhito Raku X DiVE Original Acrylic Stand [X Ark Armor]

Katsuhito Raku X DiVE Original Acrylic Stand [X Ark Armor]PR TIMES

For more information on this event, please visit the event website.

See also  Xbox Game Studios and Halo Lead Bonnie Ross Leaves 343 Industries - Halo Infinite - Gamereactor

The collaboration event will last until 12:00 on October 12th!

A collaboration event between “Singer X DiVE” and “Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak” will be heldFrom Tuesday 28 September 2022 17:00 to Wednesday 12 October 2022 12:00. In addition to “X Arc Armor” and “Goa Aiko”, there are many cooperative characters such as “Kakuyo Nozero”, “Hunter V (Evil Armor)”, “X Reus Armor”, “Jinou Iris” and “Hunter R” ( Kamurano)”. Appeared! Let’s have fun during the collaboration period! For details on collaboration events, please refer to the collaboration special site.

Google Translate

Sorry, this article is currently only available in Japanese.

© CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

