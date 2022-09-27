The latest work of the popular genuine action game “Kingren Music Series” “Shengrenle X DiVE ” and the unstoppable ” Monster Hunter Rise: “Sunbreak” cooperation decision! The event will start at 17:00 on Tuesday, September 28, 2022. In this collaboration, X and Aiko, who collaborated with monsters from Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, will appear, and the Twitter campaign will start in sequence!
Introduction of cooperative characters
X Ark Armor
- “Sagarum Magala” × “X”
Goa Aiko
- “Gormagala” x “Aiko”
Collaboration PV is now online!
Introducing the “Saint Rise X DiVE” which appeared in collaboration with “Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak” X Arc Armor The PV of the skill is now on sale! We will introduce the skills of “X Arc Armor” in the play video, please watch.
You can get the original acrylic stand!Twitter activity
There will be a Twitter campaign to win the original acrylic booth “X Ark Armor” by Raku Katsuhito X DiVE. The application method is as follows.
- Follow “Raku Katsuhito X DiVE” official Twitter ( @RX_DiVE ）
- Retweet specified tweets during campaign
- 30 people will win the original acrylic stand “X Arc Armor” by lottery!
|Forward and get the original acrylic stand!Volume 1
|period
|September 27, 2022 (Tuesday) 14:00 to October 4, 2022 (Tuesday) 23:59
|prize
|Katsuhito Raku X DiVE Original Acrylic Stand [X Ark Armor] [規格/尺寸] Acrylic stand/W214 x H147mm with base *Design, specifications, etc. are subject to change without notice.
Katsuhito Raku X DiVE Original Acrylic Stand [X Ark Armor]
For more information on this event, please visit the event website.
The collaboration event will last until 12:00 on October 12th!
A collaboration event between “Singer X DiVE” and “Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak” will be heldFrom Tuesday 28 September 2022 17:00 to Wednesday 12 October 2022 12:00. In addition to “X Arc Armor” and “Goa Aiko”, there are many cooperative characters such as “Kakuyo Nozero”, “Hunter V (Evil Armor)”, “X Reus Armor”, “Jinou Iris” and “Hunter R” ( Kamurano)”. Appeared! Let’s have fun during the collaboration period! For details on collaboration events, please refer to the collaboration special site.
© CAPCOM CO., LTD. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.