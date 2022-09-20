Home Technology Rockstar Admits ‘GTA VI’ Leaks Are True – Engadget
Technology

Rockstar Admits ‘GTA VI’ Leaks Are True – Engadget

by admin
Rockstar Admits ‘GTA VI’ Leaks Are True – Engadget

Grand Theft Auto logo displayed on a laptop screen and a gamepad are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on September 21, 2021. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The suspected “GTA VI” leaked footage that has sparked heated discussions since last weekend has now been officially confirmed,Rockstar Games Earlier it was admitted that hackers had stolen confidential data from them including “early development footage” of the next GTA title. However, it believes that this incident will not cause any long-term losses to game development and online services such as “GTA Online”, but it is “extremely disappointing” that the new work appears in front of players for the first time in this way.

This content has been blocked according to your privacy settings. To view content, please update your privacy settings first.

Update privacy settings

Rockstar said it will update the situation “as soon as possible”, and said that the production of “GTA VI” is still “on schedule”. According to Windows Central, Rockstar’s parent company, Take Two, has asked GTAForums, which first started distributing the leaked footage, to take down all relevant content. In addition to the “GTA VI” images, it also seems to involve planning information for “Bully 2” and various “GTA” game code. It is worth mentioning that the Telegram channel of the hacker teapotuberhacker is now gone, and it is unknown whether it has secretly reached a deal with Rockstar.

See also  PyTorch, Mark Zuckerberg opens up to the world of free software

You may also like

“The Sims 4” will become a free game...

Here are the 8 finalist startups of the...

Martian rock samples collected by rover Perseverance have...

Rumor: Two new Crash Bandicoot games are in...

“Resident Evil 8: The Village” Director Says “Shadow...

Rumor: PlayStation 5 with removable disc drive coming...

How to touch the top of the iPhone...

Walmart Reveals Huge New Store Additions That Will...

NASA’s “Curiosity” photographed a “monkey” Scientist: full of...

Felix Ohswald: “I want to design the school...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy