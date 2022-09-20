Grand Theft Auto logo displayed on a laptop screen and a gamepad are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on September 21, 2021. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The suspected “GTA VI” leaked footage that has sparked heated discussions since last weekend has now been officially confirmed,Rockstar Games Earlier it was admitted that hackers had stolen confidential data from them including “early development footage” of the next GTA title. However, it believes that this incident will not cause any long-term losses to game development and online services such as “GTA Online”, but it is “extremely disappointing” that the new work appears in front of players for the first time in this way.

Rockstar said it will update the situation “as soon as possible”, and said that the production of “GTA VI” is still “on schedule”. According to Windows Central, Rockstar’s parent company, Take Two, has asked GTAForums, which first started distributing the leaked footage, to take down all relevant content. In addition to the “GTA VI” images, it also seems to involve planning information for “Bully 2” and various “GTA” game code. It is worth mentioning that the Telegram channel of the hacker teapotuberhacker is now gone, and it is unknown whether it has secretly reached a deal with Rockstar.