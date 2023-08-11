Rockstar Chatbots: We are all artists with each other’s creativity

Listen to the audio version of the article

Intelligent music or musical intelligences. From whatever point of view you look at the possible agreement between Google and Universal Music, the fact is that a real revolution is expected for the entire record market around the corner. The incipit is known: the two giants, protagonists in different fields of cultural production in recent decades, would be on the verge of reaching a compromise with which the first, Google, could use the license for songs, lyrics and voice, from artists in the stable of the second. This, for its part, would ensure an extra source of revenue, unthinkable a few years ago, deriving precisely from the granting of copyright to train Big G’s algorithms, so that they can learn from the various Drakes, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, to write timeless hits. It is the relentless rise of artificial intelligence whose applications are quickly gaining the upper hand almost everywhere, also requiring ad-hoc regulations to deal with legal scenarios hitherto overlooked. Whether it is ethical or not is not up to us to say also because the same doubt should have arisen listening to historical songs that were freely inspired by others. Any examples? The Beach Boys’ Surfin’ USA on Chuck Berry’s Sweet Little Sixteen, George Harrison’s My Sweet Lord on The Chiffons’ He’s So Fine or the ’90s hits Bittersweet Symphony by The Verve on The Rolling Stones’ The Last Time and Don’t Look Back in Oasis’ Anger on John Lennon’s Imagine.

How AI music generators work

Most AI music generators are based on deep learning by analyzing large amounts of data. How it works is simple: thousands of musical tracks are collected, processed and fed to artificial intelligence. As new samples are inserted, the algorithms learn to distinguish between different genres, making it possible to create music from text cues. But to get music that “sounds” well, the algorithm needs to understand patterns and relationships, and make decisions about things like melody, harmony and rhythm that are musically coherent. This is where machine learning comes into play. The technique allows the algorithm to learn from the data it has been fed and follow up on decisions based on that learning. A logical thread in processes that are illogical in themselves: epochal songs are those that detach themselves from the usual to found new standards. For example, the algorithm will determine that certain chord progressions are commonly used in specific styles of music or that certain rhythmic patterns tend to create a particular mood. With this knowledge, the AI ​​can then generate music that is consistent with those musical patterns and relationships.

Poor results (so far).

The results of out-of-the-box platforms, such as soundraw.io, are often clunky and limited but only because they are free, freely available software. Other programs, including Boomy and Soundful, demonstrate the results that a properly trained AI can achieve, with the subsequent manpower of a flesh-and-blood user, skilled in modifying tools and time, to refine the project. What Google is aiming for is, as per its tradition, a much simpler software, a sort of “point and click”, to truly open up the infinite artistic opportunities of generative AI to everyone. The future we are looking at was well understood by Robert Kyncl, managing director of Warner Music, according to whom the advent of tools for the artificial generation of music: “Could open up a new level of interaction between artists and audiences”. Don’t like the chorus of a song? I make it from scratch, using AI. I don’t like the guitar solo of a hit? No problem: I write it and insert it instead of the original one. And the beauty is that singers and bands could make the “user-AI generated content” their own, perhaps recognizing a percentage to those who have exploited artificial intelligence to build future successes. And if we integrate these concepts into other panoramas, such as the metaverse, it is easy to think of a truly augmented and shared entertainment, with very unclear and, for this reason, very intriguing perimeters. Thus music takes new forms, renews itself, changes to keep up with the times, while retaining its emotional and engaging peculiarities. Will we be applauding new digitally recreated stars instead of “real” singers and bands? It doesn’t matter: the most farsighted, from Bowie to Gorillaz had already understood that in the end, what counts is the result and not just the appearance, at the cost of leaving behind the consolidated appearance and taking on new contours, absorbed in the most all-encompassing essence of art itself.