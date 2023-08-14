Rockstar Games Acquires FiveM and Cfx.re, Expanding Customization Possibilities in Grand Theft Auto V

Rockstar Games Acquires FiveM and Cfx.re to Enhance Customization in Grand Theft Auto V

August 14, 2023

In a major development for the Grand Theft Auto V player community, Rockstar Games has announced its acquisition of FiveM and Cfx.re. FiveM is a private player server for Grand Theft Auto V, while Cfx.re is the team behind RedM, another private player server for the popular game. This acquisition is expected to open up new possibilities for module customization within the game.

Cfx.re, the team behind RedM, believes that this collaboration with Rockstar Games will significantly enhance the playability of Grand Theft Auto V and Blood Killing 2. With the support of Rockstar Games, players can look forward to enjoying higher play flexibility in these two open game worlds.

However, due to the ongoing partnership with Rockstar Games, Cfx.re is unable to disclose specific details about the new development project. They have requested players to refrain from asking questions regarding the next Grand Theft Auto game until further information is officially released.

Rockstar Games recently confirmed that they are working on the next installment of the Grand Theft Auto series. While they did not explicitly mention if it’s the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted that major content news will be announced within fiscal year 2025, indicating significant progress in the game’s development.

