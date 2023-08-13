Rockstar Games Acquires FiveM and RedM, Enhancing Customization Options for Grand Theft Auto V Servers

Rockstar Games Makes a Power Move by Acquiring FiveM and Cfx.re, Opening Doors for Greater Customization in Grand Theft Auto V

Rockstar Games, the renowned developer behind the immensely popular “Grand Theft Auto V”, has made an exciting announcement that is set to revolutionize the game and enhance player experiences. The company has successfully acquired FiveM, the private player server for “Grand Theft Auto V”, as well as Cfx.re, the team responsible for RedM, the private player server for the game.

This acquisition brings forth exciting possibilities for module customization and promises to take the player community to new heights. With the support of Rockstar Games, Cfx.re believes that the playability of “Grand Theft Auto V” and “Red Blood 2” will elevate dramatically, offering players increased flexibility and enjoyment within these vast open gaming worlds.

However, owing to the ongoing collaboration with Rockstar Games, Cfx.re is unable to disclose specific details of the new development project at this time. The team urges players to refrain from seeking information about the next installment in the “Grand Theft Auto” series, as they are bound by confidentiality.

While Rockstar Games has recently confirmed that they are working on the next “Grand Theft Auto” game, they have not specified whether it is the much-anticipated “Grand Theft Auto VI”. Additionally, during the announcement of the new quarterly financial report, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick hinted at major content news to be unveiled within fiscal year 2025.

This recent acquisition marks a significant step forward for the player community and showcases Rockstar Games’ commitment to innovating and pushing boundaries within the gaming industry. Fans can eagerly anticipate an enhanced gaming experience with the promise of expanded customization and exciting new developments in future releases.

As more details emerge, stay tuned to Mashdigi.com for the latest updates, exclusives, and in-depth coverage.

In other news:

– The United States introduces a new executive order restricting investment in sensitive Chinese technologies by American companies in the fields of semiconductors, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence.

– Qualcomm reveals the Snapdragon X75 5G Connected Data Chip, capable of achieving peak downlink transmission speeds of up to 7.5Gbps in sub-6GHz bands.

– Disney confirms plans to increase the price of Disney+ subscriptions in the North American market, alongside an intention to review and potentially revise the account-sharing usage model.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

