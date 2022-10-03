@rockstargamestw ) has been officially launched to bring the latest Grand Theft Auto V、Grand Theft Auto online mode,Red Dead Redemption 2、Red Dead online mode, and more. Add this official account as a “friend” to receive notifications of new content, in-game rewards and discounts, community events for your favorite games, and more. Rockstar Games is proud to announce the official LINE account in Taiwan (LINE ID:) has been officially launched to bring the latest news and information to Rockstar Games game fans in Taiwan. The games produced by Rockstar Games include, and more. Add this official account as a “friend” to receive notifications of new content, in-game rewards and discounts, community events for your favorite games, and more.

Rockstar Games has a long history of delivering the highest quality games to Taiwanese players, including the 2013 launch of the Grand Theft Auto V It is the first localized game of Rockstar Games, and it has also become the standard and standard of all subsequent works of Rockstar Games.

world entertainment masterpiece Grand Theft Auto V Since its launch in 2013, it has enjoyed both word-of-mouth and sales success in Taiwan. It has also won two annual popular “PS3/PS4” games and annual popular “Xbox 360/Xbox One” games in the 2014 Bahamut Game and Anime Awards. Category won the Gold Award. In the 2015 Bahamut Game and Anime Awards, he also won the gold awards for the three major game platforms “PS3 / PS4”, “Xbox 360 / Xbox One” and “PC stand-alone”, winning a total of five gold awards for two consecutive years.Grand Theft Auto V Later, it continued to set new highs in European and American game sales in Asia.

Grand Theft Auto V It also won the Platinum Award at the Asia PlayStation Awards in 2013 and 2017 for selling more than 1 million units in 12 months. Rockstar Games’ acclaimed western action-adventure game Red Dead Redemption 2 It was similarly successful and took home the same Platinum award in 2019.

