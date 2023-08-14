Home » Rockstar Games Welcomes Cfx.re, Creators of FiveM and RedM, to its Roster
Today, Rockstar Games made a major announcement that is sure to excite fans of their popular games Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2. The team behind Cfx.re, the creators of the widely acclaimed FiveM and RedM RPG and creator communities, is joining the Rockstar Games roster.

Over the years, Rockstar has witnessed the enthusiastic growth of their creator community, as they constantly push the boundaries of what is possible within these open-world games. Particularly, the dedicated RPG servers have captured the attention and imagination of players worldwide. In order to fully support these creators, Rockstar has recently made adjustments to the module’s policies, expanding its scope to officially include the outstanding works of the role-playing creative community.

By collaborating with the Cfx.re team, Rockstar Games aims to provide even better support to this thriving community and enhance the services available to developers and players alike. This exciting partnership is expected to bring about new opportunities for the creators as well as improved gaming experiences for players.

While specific details concerning this collaboration have not yet been revealed, Rockstar Games promises to share further information in the coming weeks and months. Fans can anticipate exciting updates that will showcase the synergistic efforts of these two talented teams.

For more information on this exciting news and to stay up to date with the latest developments, be sure to keep an eye out for future announcements by Rockstar Games. This partnership is set to revolutionize the gaming experience for fans of Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2, so don’t miss out on the incredible things to come.

