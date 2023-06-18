Rockstar Removes Nearly 200 Cars From GTA Online – Grand Theft Auto V













When GTA Online rolled out the San Andreas Mercenaries update recently, fans knew they’d lose some cars, but the sheer number seemed to shock Los Santos’ criminal underworld.

189 cars and motorcycles have been effectively removed from the game as they have been taken from the in-game store and cannot be purchased. Fans were even more outraged when they discovered that some of the removed cars were offered through the GTA+ paywall.

Is your favorite car on the list of removed vehicles? Check out the full list below (sourced from GTAForums):

Cars

Payot Gasser

zion classic

Nebula Turbo

Issy Sports

Vamos

Futo

Destroyer

Romero

prairie

Michelle Leigh

Fagaloa

hermes

follower

Tornado Rat Stick

carnage racing

Jester Racing

Pigalle

blade

Picado

F620 series

Fusilade

penumbra

sentinel

mouse loader

Schwarzer

Sian Cabrio

Zion

gauntlet

Viglo

Issy

seminole frontier

dynasty

tulip

Bijay XL

FQ2

serrano

havana

Chebrek

Strait

franken stanch

Jackal

Oracle Xs

Schefter

exciting

Warrenner

Rikena

buffalo

buffalo

Tailgate

Ocean

Granger

Rancher XL

lock

trespasser

van

Prime Minister

radius

Staniel

formation

washington

Asterisk

fugitive

amateurs

bad guy

Riata

Seminole

Kalahari

rebellious (clean)

Sunken SWB

Bodhi

dune buggy

Rebellious

injection

bison

Land Tracker XL

patriot

competitor

land tracker

Graceley

Ballet

Second Generation Parade

cavalcade

Lokoto

Ferron GT

Gangrene

oracle

Tigon

imorgon

Zoruso

locust

new

Paragon

S80RR

deviant

stafford

swingers

Comet SR

prostitute

190Z

GT500

Viserys

Savistra

SC1

cyclone

Rapid GT Classic

XA-21

Torero

Ruston

GP1

birds of prey

lynx

ETR1

Thales

RE-7B

Seven-70

811

loser

fighter

coquettish blackfin

Stirling GT

Angry GT

jester

alpha

Z type

Stinger GT

stinger

JB700

cheetah

Entity XF

Cognac Cabrio

vixen

Felzer

hell

9F Cabrio

9th floor

comet

Waka

bullet

Carbonizal

walter

Fast GT Cabrio

fast GT

Surano

stafford

rebels

lightning

XLS (two versions)

roosevelt valiant

Roosevelt

Cognac 55 (two versions)

Cognac (two versions)

Ballet (two versions)

Schafter LWB (two versions)

model

super diamond

team

mesa

savior

comet

motorcycle