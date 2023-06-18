Home » Rockstar Removes Nearly 200 Cars From GTA Online – Grand Theft Auto V
Rockstar Removes Nearly 200 Cars From GTA Online – Grand Theft Auto V

Rockstar Removes Nearly 200 Cars From GTA Online – Grand Theft Auto V

When GTA Online rolled out the San Andreas Mercenaries update recently, fans knew they’d lose some cars, but the sheer number seemed to shock Los Santos’ criminal underworld.

189 cars and motorcycles have been effectively removed from the game as they have been taken from the in-game store and cannot be purchased. Fans were even more outraged when they discovered that some of the removed cars were offered through the GTA+ paywall.

Is your favorite car on the list of removed vehicles? Check out the full list below (sourced from GTAForums):

Cars

  • Payot Gasser

  • zion classic

  • Nebula Turbo

  • Issy Sports

  • Vamos

  • Futo

  • Destroyer

  • Romero

  • prairie

  • Michelle Leigh

  • Fagaloa

  • hermes

  • follower

  • Tornado Rat Stick

  • carnage racing

  • Jester Racing

  • Pigalle

  • blade

  • Picado

  • F620 series

  • Fusilade

  • penumbra

  • sentinel

  • mouse loader

  • Schwarzer

  • Sian Cabrio

  • Zion

  • gauntlet

  • Viglo

  • Issy

  • seminole frontier

  • dynasty

  • tulip

  • Bijay XL

  • FQ2

  • serrano

  • havana

  • Chebrek

  • Strait

  • franken stanch

  • Jackal

  • Oracle Xs

  • Schefter

  • exciting

  • Warrenner

  • Rikena

  • buffalo

  • buffalo

  • Tailgate

  • Ocean

  • Granger

  • Rancher XL

  • lock

  • trespasser

  • van

  • Prime Minister

  • radius

  • Staniel

  • formation

  • washington

  • Asterisk

  • fugitive

  • amateurs

  • bad guy

  • Riata

  • Seminole

  • Kalahari

  • rebellious (clean)

  • Sunken SWB

  • Bodhi

  • dune buggy

  • Rebellious

  • injection

  • bison

  • Land Tracker XL

  • patriot

  • competitor

  • land tracker

  • Graceley

  • Ballet

  • Second Generation Parade

  • cavalcade

  • Lokoto

  • Ferron GT

  • Gangrene

  • oracle

  • Tigon

  • imorgon

  • Zoruso

  • locust

  • new

  • Paragon

  • S80RR

  • deviant

  • stafford

  • swingers

  • Comet SR

  • prostitute

  • 190Z

  • GT500

  • Viserys

  • Savistra

  • SC1

  • cyclone

  • Rapid GT Classic

  • XA-21

  • Torero

  • Ruston

  • GP1

  • birds of prey

  • lynx

  • ETR1

  • Thales

  • RE-7B

  • Seven-70

  • 811

  • loser

  • fighter

  • coquettish blackfin

  • Stirling GT

  • Angry GT

  • jester

  • alpha

  • Z type

  • Stinger GT

  • stinger

  • JB700

  • cheetah

  • Entity XF

  • Cognac Cabrio

  • vixen

  • Felzer

  • hell

  • 9F Cabrio

  • 9th floor

  • comet

  • Waka

  • bullet

  • Carbonizal

  • walter

  • Fast GT Cabrio

  • fast GT

  • Surano

  • stafford

  • rebels

  • lightning

  • XLS (two versions)

  • roosevelt valiant

  • Roosevelt

  • Cognac 55 (two versions)

  • Cognac (two versions)

  • Ballet (two versions)

  • Schafter LWB (two versions)

  • model

  • super diamond

  • team

  • mesa

  • savior

  • comet

motorcycle

  • thrust

  • wolfsbane

  • Eski

  • Avarus

  • zombie swing

  • Guardian Journey (Bike variant)

  • mouse bike

  • bag

  • Faggio Mod

  • Fagio Sports

  • concern

  • vintage

  • nemesis

  • Hakushu

  • innovation

  • you

  • Hot Rod Blazer

  • Barty 801RR

  • ruffian

  • Vader

  • jacket

  • PCJ 600

  • Sanchez (two versions)

  • Faggio

  • Akuma

  • Double T

  • Hexer

  • Lifeguard

  • Verus

