In the European film scene, Rodrigo Sorogoyen he is certainly one of the most interesting and appreciated directors. In just a few years, the Spanish filmmaker has indeed given us memorable films such as Stockholm, May God forgive us, The kingdom e Madrecapable of creeping into the most hidden recesses of mankind, but also the sumptuous series Antidisturbios: Riot control unit, a jewel in the Disney + catalog capable of continuously distorting the viewer’s point of view. It is therefore a pleasure to find a director of such talent and depth with his new work the beastswhich after the presentations at the Cannes Film Festival and the Rome Film Fest will arrive in Italian cinemas April 13thdistributed by Movies Inspired.

Once again, we are faced with a work that does not make any discounts to the viewer, dragging him into an endless spiral of tension, in which small communities still dictate the law, together with their prejudices. A rural thriller of a very high emotional impact, enhanced by intelligent and sharp writing and a formidable direction, able to carve this murky and cruel tale and to get the best out of the protagonists’ interpretations Marina Fois, Luis Zahera, Diego Anido e Denis Menochetknown to the general public above all for his brief appearance in the dazzling incipit of Inglourious Basterds.

As Bestas: Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s brutal and painful rural thriller

The peaceful French spouses Vincent (Denis Ménochet) and Olga (Marina Foïs) move to a small village in Galicia, where they carry on a virtuous agricultural activity and a noble commitment to the renovation of abandoned houses, with a view to boosting tourism and the local population. Despite these good wishes, coexistence with the locals is extremely difficult: not only due to the distrust that accompanies the new arrivals in a small community, especially the French who move to Spain, but also due to Vincent’s firm refusal to of a wind farm, which would bring a lot of money to the community. As the days go by, the jokes and jokes take on the contours of a real persecution against Vincent, who begins to watch his back in particular from his neighbors, the brothers Xan and Lorenzo.

In the beasts there is no shortage of echoes of Straw dog e A quiet weekend of fear, but in an audiovisual panorama teeming with derivative works, Rodrigo Sorogoyen’s work stands out for its uniqueness, as well as for a creeping and seething atmosphere, always on the verge of exploding in bursts of pure violence. Unlike the filmmaker’s previous works, in this case the alignments are well defined: on the one hand the “good”, that is Vincent and Olga, who despite the incessant provocations and the disturbing attitudes of the natives continue to seek dialogue and clarification; on the other the locals, who at times seem only slightly more presentable versions of the protagonists of Do not open that door and its many followers. We see them grouping against the foreigners, mocking the “Frenchman” and committing serious sabotage to the agricultural activity of the French, in a crescendo of ill-concealed hatred and aggression.

As Bestas: the excellent performances of the protagonists

However, Rodrigo Sorogoyen goes beyond the mere opposition between the community and the foreigner who seeks to enter it. The memorable opening sequence, in which some men team up to subjugate animals, is the perfect introduction to a gloomy and hopeless story, in which a cold and inhospitable nature is the backdrop for the representation of the sinister instincts of mankind . Despite repeated attempts to approach and clarify, Vincent is increasingly surrounded and suffocated by the villagers, who in particular do not forgive him for counting exactly like them in the vote for the possible construction of the wind farm. One of Sorogoyen’s many subtleties, which assigns the role of the oppressed to those who apparently go against the increasingly urgent need for eco-sustainability (but Vincent has his reasons for opposing it).

As spectators, we experience the same anguish as the protagonist, as well as the gloomy forebodings surrounding the French family. And it is here that the director plays superbly with our emotions, transforming even the most harmless grove into the potential scene of an ambush, exploiting the few meeting points of the place as settings for increasingly harsh confrontations and working brilliantly on his actor bodies. Denis Ménochet gives a remarkable performance in subtraction, suspended between the will to take the blows received and the growing fear of the threats against him. His imposing physicality contrasts with that of Luis Zahera and Diego Anido, stripped in body and face and protagonists of increasingly chilling gazes.

The power of the image

the beasts it confirms itself as a work that is difficult to classify, changing suddenly and radically before our eyes and radically changing our point of view on a story in which rancor goes hand in hand with the most sinister revenge. Thus the character of Marina Foïs emerges, who chooses the most surprising and at the same time effective approach to deal with this microcosm dominated by anger and silence. While everything would suggest running away from the moral and cultural backwardness of the locals, Olga stays and resists, opposing oppression with the pride and courage of one who has nothing left to lose. The pure thriller then turns into a touching family drama, revealing a faint glimmer of light in a small community dominated by darkness.

Rodrigo Sorogoyen accompanies the story with a dry and precise direction. There is no shortage of moments of great cinema, such as a long and heavy dialogue between the patrons of the small local bar, which seems to have come out of Hyenas, or a much more serious confrontation between the protagonists, in which every attempt at mediation is inexorably overcome by a hatred that is impossible to defeat. It is no coincidence that one of Vincent and Olga’s few allies in an unequal struggle is a small video camera, with which to document the wrongs suffered: even in this place frozen in time and space, the image is the support with which to distinguish the good from evil, true from false, the victim from the perpetrator.

And it is always the image, with a slow and revealing zoom on a scene of violence, that strikes us with the most unbearable sequence of the beasts. The culmination of a work in which the clearest Manichaeism merges with the most ruthless realism, raising profound questions about the concept of justice and the ability to adapt even to the most oppressive and intolerable situations.