ROG Ally adopts Ryzen Z1 handheld game console APU processor 5/11 announced the launch date and price

ASUS will officially announce the launch date and price of the ROG Ally handheld game console on 5/11. At the same time, AMD also officially launched the AMD Ryzen Z1 series processors developed for handheld PC game consoles, including two models, Z1 Extreme and Z1.

AMD Ryzen Z1 series processors adopt Zen 4 architecture CPU, RDNA 3 architecture GPU core, Ryzen Z1 Extreme has 8C16T processor core, GPU core has 12CU, 768 stream SP, and 24MB cache, and its graphics performance can reach 8.6 TFLOPs. The Ryzen Z1 is 6C12T, 4CU, 22MB, 2.8 TFLOP graphics performance.

Comparing the specifications slightly, the graphics core of the Ryzen Z1 Extreme may be the same as the Radeon 780M specification. According to the performance compiled by AMD, Ryzen Z1 Extreme can easily win the Nintendo Switch that has been out for several years.

In terms of Ryzen Z1 Extreme performance, some games can meet the performance above 60FPS under 1080p native and low-quality settings, but some resource-hungry masterpieces are relatively much lower. It depends on how ROG optimizes.

However, if the 720p is upgraded to 1080p through AMD’s RSR, even the most popular games can meet the performance requirements of 1080p60fps under this setting. This means that ROG Ally handhelds require players to understand technologies such as RSR or FSR, and enable this function in the system or in the game in order to maintain a smooth game image.

In addition, ROG Ally uses Windows 11 operating system with its own independent version of Armory Crate SE, providing ROG Ally exclusive customization and management functions.

In addition, the screen adopts the high specification of Full HD 120Hz 500nits 7ms; while ROG Ally is only 608g ultra-light, but equipped with a dual-fan cooling system, it is probably the best cooling among handheld game consoles.

The remaining specifications include 16GB LPDDR5 system memory, Dolby Atmos sound certification, support for MicroSD UHS-II memory cards, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD with built-in M.2 2230, but I don’t know if there is room for DIY upgrades.

The first ROG Ally only has one snow-white color scheme, which is quite different from previous PC handheld game consoles. The button design has the same configuration as the Xbox, and uses ABXY smooth keycaps, and there are M1/M2 custom buttons on the back. Flowers are delicately handled to the touch.

The internal structure is the same as previously exposed. The center of the circuit board is the Ryzen Z1 processor, the bottom is equipped with memory, and the left side has an M.2 2230 slot; the radiator is a heat pipe, 2 sets of fins and 2 cooling fans .

ROG Ally can connect its own ROG XG Mobile to expand the external NVIDIA RTX 4090 notebook GPU, allowing the handheld to obtain more powerful GPU performance.

Of course, ROG Ally uses standard USB-C to directly transmit USB data, DP display output, PD charging and other functions, which is much more convenient than Switch, as long as you buy a USB-C Dock, you can use it directly.

The picture below shows the accessories of ROG, which uses a USB-C connection to charge and expand the Dock, including power supply, HDMI display output and USB expansion port.

In short, please lock in the ROG fan club at 10:00 pm on 5/11. ROG Ally will be announced online at that time and the listing time and price will be announced. After that, you will have the opportunity to actually test and share with you.