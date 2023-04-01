On the delicate day of April Fool’s Day, April 1st, ROG happened to unveil the brand’s first handheld game console product — ROG ALLY e-sports handheld. Since the official has not disclosed the detailed launch schedule at present, and the promotional video exposed at the same time looks very real, so it is not sure whether this is an April Fool’s Day joke, or ROG is indeed planning to launch this product in the future, but for those who love games For players, if this e-sports handheld can be launched, I believe it can satisfy the majority of players’ desire for games.

Previously, the computer king Ada unpacked several gaming handhelds from AYANEO for you. At the same time, there are also many Windows handheld game consoles such as Steam Deck on the market to choose from. As a brand in the field of e-sports, ASUS ROG will finally step into this field? Earlier today (1st), ROG officially released its first handheld game console product — ROG ALLY. Although there is only a product preview promotional video, judging from the official introduction, this seems to be a fairly well-finished handheld game product. For players, the most anticipated thing is that it is not an April Fool’s joke, right?

Judging from the officially released video, ROG ALLY is a handheld game console equipped with Windows 11, which can provide players with 3A game entertainment needs anytime and anywhere. At the same time, ROG ALLY can also play games from XGP (Xbox Game Pass).

Players only need to match the ROG XG Mobile external graphics card to provide powerful gaming performance, and at the same time, it can also satisfy streaming connection to a large TV screen or computer screen at home to play games smoothly.

In terms of hardware, ROG ALLY is equipped with a custom AMD Ryzen processor:

Also equipped with a large screen with Full HD resolution:

The inside of the fuselage is equipped with dual fans for heat dissipation, and there are also ROG’s prodigal eyes and RGB lighting effects on the back:

In addition, players can also set different key commands in Armory Crate and add games from different platforms:

However, ROG did not further disclose whether the ROG ALLY e-sports handheld “really exists”, nor did it disclose the expected launch schedule.

But on Best Buy, players can leave an e-mail mailbox to subscribe to the latest product information and receive notifications when pre-orders are available in the future.

full movie

The following is the English version of ROG ALLY’s official promotional video (supports CC subtitles). In addition, Taiwan officials have uploaded traditional Chinese subtitles version of the video (please click me):

Further reading:

