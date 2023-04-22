ROG Ally originally had high and low configurations, each with different levels of AMD Zen4 processors

Due to the impact of the global epidemic in the past few years, the game console market has begun to pick up. Portable game consoles represented by Nintendo Switch have received a new brilliance, and a variety of related products have appeared on the market. Surprisingly, Asus ROG chose to officially announce its entry into the portable game console market on April Fool’s Day on April 1st, launching the ROG Ally game console.

Similar to other portable game consoles on the market, ROG Ally uses the AMD APU platform solution. The platform is very suitable for portable game consoles due to its high performance, low power consumption and high energy efficiency, especially its outstanding GPU performance, which can drive more large-scale games.

As a well-known manufacturer, ROG has made it clear that ROG Ally will use AMD’s fastest portable game console platform to customize the APU, which will be jointly developed by AMD and ROG.

ROG specially customized a processor called “Ryzen Z1” for this purpose. It is reported that it is a special version of Ryzen 7 7840U, code-named Pheonix, using a 4nm process technology, Zen4 CPU architecture, and RDNA3 GPU architecture.

But from the latest test data of GeekBench 5, ROG Ally actually has two processor models. One is “Ryzen Z1 Extreme”, which is designed with 8 cores and 16 threads, the main frequency is 3.3-5.1GHz, and it is equipped with 8MB L2 and 16MB L3. The GPU is 12 CU units (768 stream processors), and the frequency detection is 800MHz, which may actually exceed 2GHz. It is reported that the performance of the processor is twice that of Steam Deck under the condition of 35W power consumption, and the performance under 15W power consumption can also be 50% ahead.

The other is “Ryzen Z1”, which uses 6 cores and 12 threads, the main frequency is 3.2-4.9GHz, its L2 cache is reduced to 6MB, and the L3 cache is 16MB. The GPU is 4 CU units (56 stream processors), and the frequency detection is 800MHz.

It is worth mentioning that the previous revelations showed that there are two versions of ROG Ally, numbered RC71L and RC71X, but this time the two processors belong to RC71L.