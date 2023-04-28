ROG Ally Pre-Evaluation: Free choice of cross-platform games, lightweight and good feel

ROG Ally First Review

It feels like more and more handheld gaming devices are coming to the market after the Nintendo Switch got off the ground. Among them are Logitech G Cloud, which focuses on the cloud, Razer Edge, which focuses on Android games, and Steam Deck, which is preloaded with its own system and can also be bought in Hong Kong, so that hardcore players can play masterpieces of games anytime, anywhere. But ASUS ROG Ally, the latest to join the battle group, is undoubtedly the most powerful challenger among many competitors at present. This e-sports brand’s hardware accomplishments often amaze me. So what do they do when they challenge the console for the first time? What about performance? Let’s do a real test before the official release!

design

We already had a description of the appearance in our earlier hands-on play, this time we will quickly and briefly cut the scene. ROG is a Windows device with a 7-inch 1080p screen. On both sides are the control areas of the Xbox handle layout. The official emphasizes on the design of “hands and palms together to control the experience”. The palm of the editor can indeed wrap the arc handle tightly. , there are also triangular anti-skid pits on the surface, which feels very good. When you hold it tightly, you will not feel that the handle is too big, and your fingers can be placed on it naturally. This is due to the exquisite 14-degree slope of the edges on both sides: the middle finger is just enough to buckle to the two M1 and M2 on the back of the machine. The trigger; the index finger can be pressed to the shoulder keys on both sides; the thumb can easily go back and forth between the front rocker and the cross key, and the overall feel is quite comfortable.

The most surprising thing about ROG Ally is its weight. The weight of 609g seems ordinary, but the counterweight is appropriate, so even the device with a certain area of ​​the body is quite light. Not only is it lighter than Steam Deck’s 669g, but considering this is a Windows device, the contrast is even more pronounced.

The top of the Ally machine has a power button with fingerprint recognition function, status display lights, volume buttons, USB-C compatible with ROG XG Mobile graphics card specifications, and two large air outlets. During the game, there will be obvious hot air blowing out from these two air outlets, which shows the performance of the processor and the efficiency of the cooling system inside.

There will be four small chamfered buttons on both sides of the screen, which are used to call out device settings, Armory Crate game center, function menu and view mode. There is a stereo speaker grille below. Don’t look at it, but with the blessing of Dolby Atmos sound effects, the volume is quite sufficient, and it has a very enveloping game sound, which is very enjoyable.

Both joysticks have RGB lighting effects, and you can configure button configuration, vibration feedback, joystick sensitivity, Aura Sync lighting, etc. through the Armory Crate. Yes, when running a game that supports joystick vibration feedback, such as FPS shooting games, Ally will also have a very realistic vibration effect, which is completely comparable to the experience of the game console.

Compared with rivals such as Steam Deck and Razer Edge, ROG Ally has put more thought into the back of the machine. In addition to the “prodigal eye”-shaped cooling holes, there is also an iridescent reflective decorative strip in the middle to add a sense of design.

screen, audio

ROG Ally uses a 7-inch 1080p 120Hz IPS touch panel, supports AMD Adaptive Sync technology, and has a 1,000:1 contrast ratio, sRGB 100% and 500 nit display specifications. Among all handheld hosts, it is second only to Razer Edge High specification of AMOLED screen.

Ally’s screen is very clear when actually viewed, thanks to the glass Gorilla Glass Victus with DXC coating, the official said that the light transmittance is as high as 99%. You can see the content clearly when playing indoors, but it is not as good when playing outdoors. For example, when I am commuting, I plan to play on the bus for a while, but the direct sunlight next to it will reflect light.

Hardware and software coordination

As a Windows host, ROG Ally is quite complete, equipped with a newly launched custom version of the Ryzen Z1 series APU, using a 4nm process, Zen 4 architecture and RDNA 3 internal display, with PCIe Gen 4 SSD and LPDDR5 memory body and has a UHS-II microSD card slot with a maximum transfer rate of 312 MB/s. So apart from the smaller screen, you can use Ally as a small PC to run commonly used Windows apps, such as Spotify, Netflix and other entertainment apps. Of course, Office suites are also possible.

ROG Ally supports WiFi 6E connection. It just so happened that the editor also upgraded the router at home. When downloading games that easily exceed hundreds of GB today, it can be completed more stably and quickly. Of course, this is also related to the speed of the other party’s server. At the same time, some readers are already asking, why does Ally not have 5G support? ROG pointed out that the gaming experience in the Wi-Fi environment is still relatively good, and there are also battery life considerations. That is to say, although the 5G network in Hong Kong is well-established today, there will still be problems with poor reception from time to time. Line, I believe that teammates will not forgive you easily.

When using Ally, you can press the quick setting button in the upper left corner of the screen to instantly change the performance mode, screen resolution, and brightness of the device like an Android phone, which is very intuitive. Based on my experience, the “performance mode” in the middle can support the needs of games on this machine. Of course, this is an idea based on the premise that I hate the noise of the cooling fan. If you want the best performance, you must turn it on directly. The highest “Extreme Speed ​​Mode”.

The Armory Crate game center, which has been mentioned many times before, is basically the default interface when you use Ally, because all game-related functions, including game library and device design, are integrated here. And even though Ally is a Windows 11 device, it is still difficult to operate the PC interface with touch and joystick on this small 7-inch screen space.

play experience

Because Ally is a Windows 11 device, the games you can play on your PC can run on it, whether it’s Steam, Xbox Game Pass (and the included EA Play), Epic Game Store, etc., and even install Google Play Games for desktop to play Android games. Therefore, in the current market, the most flexible game selection must be ROG Ally. However, the application compatibility and mysterious unexpected shutdowns that will occur on the Windows system will also appear on Ally. This is also a “feature” of the platform itself, but PC players should be used to it.

The editor has downloaded some games from Xbox Game Pass, Steam, and Google Play Games, such as “FIFA 23”, “Halo”, “Street Fighter 6”, “Dragon 7”, “Honkai 3rd”, etc. , These games are originally designed for gamepad operations, or when the filter condition of “controller play” is added to the search, the game feels very smooth. If you want to pick a bone, it is that “FIFA 23” is still more suitable for playing on a big TV. It is a bit embarrassing to read the names of football players on a small screen.

Summarize

This time ROG Ally’s advance evaluation was written without knowing the price, so it is only considering its gaming experience. The editor thinks that ROG or ASUS once again demonstrated their strong technical capabilities in hardware design and came up with a host with a good operating experience. Choosing the Windows platform is also a very good direction. After all, Microsoft is also vigorously promoting the Xbox game ecology, allowing players to freely choose the game platform they want to play without being limited. ROG only needs to focus on hardware performance and set a beautiful price. That’s it.

Therefore, ROG Ally is a pretty good mobile device for players who are used to playing PC games with game handles. They can continue to play console-level works while commuting and traveling without having to move out the complete console. Those who just like to play keyboard and mouse operations, such as “AOE”, “The Sims 4” and the like, handheld game consoles cannot satisfy this group of players.