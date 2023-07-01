Home » ROG Ally Review: A Closer Look at its Disassembly and Repairability
Title: ASUS ROG Ally Tops Steam Deck in Easy Disassembly, But Lacks Official Repair Parts

Introduction

A recent review by dismantling experts iFixit has shed light on the disassembly and repairability of the ASUS ROG Ally handheld game console. While it boasts a high degree of modularity and ease of maintenance, the review reveals certain limitations in obtaining official repair parts. In comparison to its competitor, the Steam Deck, the ROG Ally appears to be easier to disassemble but falls short in terms of repairability.

Disassembly and Modularity

According to the iFixit review, the ROG Ally offers an advantage in disassembly and maintenance compared to the Steam Deck. The battery part of the ROG Ally only requires loosening screws, and the joystick can be easily separated from the bottom plate. In contrast, Steam Deck users may face difficulties due to glue attached to the battery. Both consoles feature SSDs that are equally easy to upgrade, providing users with flexibility in terms of storage expansion.

Repair Parts Accessibility

While the ROG Ally may have an edge in disassembly, the review highlights a significant drawback in obtaining official repair parts. Unlike the Steam Deck, which reportedly offers users the ability to purchase parts specifically for repairs, the ROG Ally lacks this feature. This limitation may pose a challenge for ROG Ally owners seeking official replacements or repairs, potentially affecting the console’s longevity or forcing users to rely on third-party solutions.

Hope on the Horizon

Despite the current lack of official repair parts for the ROG Ally, there is optimism that the situation may improve in the near future. The article suggests that an increasing number of brands are beginning to sell spare parts independently. This trend opens the possibility for ASUS to follow suit and enable Ally players to access official repair parts, empowering them to handle repairs themselves.

Looking Ahead

As the portable gaming console market continues to evolve, disassembly and repairability are becoming crucial factors for buyers. While the ASUS ROG Ally has impressed with its easy disassembly, the lack of readily available official repair parts may be a cause for concern for potential buyers. Nevertheless, with the growing trend of brands selling spare parts independently, there remains hope that Ally players will soon have more options for self-repair, ensuring the longevity of their consoles.

Conclusion

The iFixit review has revealed the ease of disassembly of the ASUS ROG Ally handheld game console, surpassing its competitor, the Steam Deck. However, the lack of official repair parts currently limits the repairability of the device. While the emergence of independent spare parts sales offers hope for the future, ASUS must address this issue to ensure the long-term satisfaction of ROG Ally users.

