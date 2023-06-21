ROG Ally’s performance dropped after the update, official advice is not to update the latest BIOS – PCM

share

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Telegram

ROG Ally, a portable game console launched by ASUS, will be officially launched in Hong Kong next week, but if you are planning to buy it, remember not to upgrade its BIOS after you get it. Foreign media HotHardware reported a few days ago that after ROG Ally upgraded to the latest BIOS version 319, the game performance did not increase but decreased.

Currently, the BIOS provided by ROG Ally’s built-in software MyASUS is updated to the latest version 319, which mainly fixes a series of bugs in cloud storage. However, according to YouTuber ThePhawx, this update originally had the effect of improving the performance of the silent mode (9W power consumption), but after testing, it was found that it did not work. At the same time, the two modes of performance (15W) and extreme speed (25W) The expected performance is further reduced by about 20%.

In ThePhawx’s measured video, most game expressions have a performance drop of about 20% after the update.

This problem has also been acknowledged by ASUS official Whitson Gordon. If the player has not installed the BIOS update, it is recommended not to upgrade for the time being. Players who have already upgraded need to use ASUS EZ Flash to install the BIOS of the old model, but there are certain risks in the method.

ASUS ROG Ally vs Steam Deck real machine test

See more

ASUS ROG Ally built Z1 Extreme APU, Win11, 120Hz FHD screen out of the box

See more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

