ROG Hyperion GR701 is the second case of the “orthodox” ROG family (the first one is ROG Z11). Compared with ROG Strix Helios, it has a higher positioning. It can be seen from the name that Hyperion is the twelve characters in Greek mythology. One of the original gods of creation, Helios is his son, and the price of 13,990 yuan also shows its extraordinary status.

The ROG team used a variety of materials to shape the majestic and domineering appearance and delicate texture of Hyperion. The super large volume brings excellent expandability and strong heat dissipation capacity. It supports the largest E-ATX motherboard, two 420mm water cooling radiators and 460mm graphics card length. And support 60W fast charging, metal graphics card bracket, ARGB light board, ARGB fan hub and other practical functions.

ROG Hyperion GR701 case specifications:

size:268 * 639 * 659 mm (body), 730x350x725mm (outer box)

weight:20.8 Kg

color:black

Material:Aluminum, steel, ABS, double-sided 4mm tempered glass

Motherboard support:EATX (12″x10.9″)/ATX/M-ATX/ITX

CPU cooler height restrictions:190 mm

GPU length limit:460 mm

PSU length limit:240 mm

HDD bay:5 x 2.5″ Bay, 2 x 2.5″/3.5″ combination rack

Expansion slot:9, 3 (additional vertical)

Front I/O Ports:

1 x headphone / Microphone

4 x USB 3.2Gen1

1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type C

power button

LED control button

reset button

1 x USB 4.0 Type C or 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type C (20Gbps, need motherboard support)

Water cooling bracket (front side):120 mm/140 mm/240 mm/280 mm/360 mm420 mm

Water cooling bracket (top):120 mm/140 mm/240 mm/280 mm/360 mm420 mm

Water cooling bracket (rear side):120 mm/140 mm

Fan support (front side):3 x 120 mm or 3 x 140 mm

Fan support (top):3 x 120 mm or 3 x 140 mm

Fan support (rear side):1 x 120 mm or 1 x 140 mm

Pre-installed fan (front side):3 x 140 mm PWM

Pre-installed fan (rear side):1 x 140 mm PWM

Dust filter:front/top/bottom

Unboxing the ROG Hyperion GR701 Genesis Case

Compared with ROG Strix Helios, Hyperion is a whole circle larger in size, 268 * 639 * 659 mm is close to the full-tower case, and the weight of the empty case is as high as 20.8kg. It is recommended that two people must move it together.

Hyperion adopts an aluminum alloy X-frame with a weight resistance of 80kg. The internal structure is made of steel plates, and the decorative plate of hairline aluminum alloy is added to create the ultimate momentum.

Huge size brings super expandability, supports E-ATX motherboard, 9-slot PCIE, CPU tower fan 190mm, supports dual 420mm + one 360mm water cooling radiator, graphics card length reaches 460mm, power supply length 24cm, can also hold 2 3.5″ hard drives and 5 2.5″ hard drives.

The IO on the top of the case has power button, restart button, LED control button, 4 USB3.0, 2 Type-C Gen2 x 2 up to 20Gbps transmission speed and 60W fast charging, and 1 headphone and microphone two-in-one hole.



▲The front of the outer box is printed with the very recognizable X-shaped aluminum frame on the front of Hyperion.



▲The features of the chassis are listed on the back, X-shaped air intake, ARGB light board, ARGB fan hub, storage drawer, handle with a weight resistance of 80kg, large cooling space, graphics card horizontally inserted upright bracket, tool-free side-opening glass side panel.



▲ List of accessories. In addition to conventional screws, a screw box, a graphics card upright baffle (extension cables need to be purchased separately), a Phillips screwdriver, and two CPU 4+4pin extension cables are provided. Due to the large size of the case, the CPU cable of some power supplies may not be long enough.



▲ From this angle, it can be seen that the front X-shaped frame extends to the side.



▲ On the front of the case, a large area is empty to help the air intake.



▲The ROG logo with lights on the front can customize the lighting effect.



▲4 groups of USB3.0, 2 groups of Type-C, power button, reset button and LED control button. Long press the LED control button to switch between the chassis light control and the main board light control.



▲Top panel.



▲The top panel can be quickly disassembled with one button.



▲The top panel is made of hairline aluminum alloy and plastic.



▲ On the side of the case, Hyperion’s glass side panels are darkened.



▲The glass on both sides is designed to be split, the opening angle reaches 90 degrees, and the glass side panel will not tip over when the case is empty.



▲ There are 9 PCIE slots at the rear of the chassis.



▲Bottom pull-out dust filter.



▲ There are also 2 removable dust filters on the front.

Detachable ARGB light board, 60W Type-C charging, hinged tool-free side panels, ARGB fan hub

Hyperion adopts the common bottom-mounted power supply layout. The light board on the side can be disassembled to install 3 SSDs or install a 360mm water-cooling row. The power supply compartment can be removed, so there is no need to install the power supply from the narrow space at the rear. There are large areas on the upper, lower and right sides of the motherboard. The threading hole is protected by a rubber ring.



▲The interior space of Hyperion.



▲Pre-installed four 14cm non-light fans, PWM 4pin 1400RPM specification.

The hinged tool-free side panel is a major focus of hyperion. The glass side panel has become a standard configuration. Today, ROG still pays attention to the details. The opening angle of the glass side panel is only 90 degrees, and some cases will open to 180 degrees. It is smashed, and the tenon is short at the top and long at the bottom. It is much easier to disassemble and assemble. It is a pity that there is no locking mechanism. Be careful when transporting or tilting.



▲Lift the glass up to remove the side panel.



▲The side panel has magnetic adsorption.



▲The lower hinge tenon is relatively long.



▲The upper hinge tenon is relatively short.



▲ On the back of the case, after removing the glass side panel, you will see an acrylic line barrier.



▲The wire baffle also adopts a side-opening design.



▲The cable management on the back panel is about 3cm, but there will be less space within the coverage of the shield.

The Hyperion light board provides a stand to stand on, and is connected to the motherboard through a 5v 3pin ARGB cable, and the vacant space can be used for installing three 2.5-inch SSDs or installing a 360mm water-cooling radiator.



▲ ARGB light board



▲ARGB light board built-in tripod.

Hyperion has a wealth of front-end IOs, and it also requires the motherboard to have corresponding interfaces to play its full performance. It needs 2 USB3.0 19 pins and 2 Type-E sockets (supports up to Type-C 3.2 Gen2 x2 (20Gbps), If you want to achieve 60W fast charging, the motherboard needs an additional 6 pin power supply, but people who buy this case should not be reluctant to use the top motherboard.



▲ROG MAXIMUS Z790 EXTREME has a 6 pin power supply next to the Type-C interface.



▲USB3.0 and Type-C cables are marked with ports on the left or right side of the case.

The Chuangshishen hub is pre-installed on the back of the case near the power supply, providing 8 ARGB and 6 PWM fan interfaces, and the pre-installed wires have been arranged, but the pre-installed equipment has already occupied 2 ARGB and 4 PWM fan interface.



▲ ARGB fan hub.

ROG Hyperion GR701 Creation God chassis installation test

This installation test uses the standard ATX version of ROG STRIX Z690-E GAMING WIFI, 360mm water-cooled ROG Ryuo III 360 White Edition and 305mm length of ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB GDDR6X OC.

All Hyperion fan (water cooling) positions have quick release brackets, even the rear fan is no exception. The upper fan bracket only needs to be screwed with 1 screw, and the front fan bracket needs to be removed from the storage drawer and the upper screw. In addition, the wind in and out of the side fan (modified by the light panel) will be blocked by the back glass and the wire baffle, and the actual benefits are limited.



▲Top fan bracket.



▲Front fan bracket.



▲The rear fan bracket can be adjusted in height.

The part of the graphics card space supports up to 46cm no matter whether it is installed vertically or horizontally, and the two modes have corresponding graphics card support brackets, which can be described as well-intentioned.



▲Example of vertical graphics card installation.



▲The support frame for the graphics card in an upright state.



▲Example of horizontally inserted graphics card installation.



▲The graphics card is inserted horizontally into the support frame.

When installing integrated water cooling on a large case, you may encounter the problem that the water cooling pipe is not long enough. In this test, the ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB WHITE EDITION with a water pipe length of 40cm was tested, and it can be installed normally regardless of whether it is front or top.



▲Integrated water-cooled front installation.



▲Integrated water-cooling top installation.

Water-cooled radiator compatibility test, the top supports a maximum 420mm radiator, and the thickness is 70mm (including the fan); the front supports a maximum 420mm radiator, installed on the right side of the fan bracket, and the thickness near the front X-shaped frame is 55mm (including the fan); the side The side cooling radiator supports a maximum of 360mm, and the thickness is 55mm (including the fan). When the water cooling side and the front cooling radiator are installed at the same time, there is still a width of about 25mm that will not conflict.



▲In the case of installing a side cooling radiator, there is a distance of 25mm from the front fan.

Hyperion’s power supply compartment has a space of 30 cm. The ventilation holes are specially designed to ensure that the screws will not fall into the power supply. The upper cover can be opened directly. It is very convenient for cable management or adding cables in the future. The biggest highlight is the use of the power supply compartment. The extra space outside is designed with a storage space, where some small tools, screws, etc. can be placed.



▲The appearance of the drawer.



▲The inner space of the drawer.



▲The ROG logo can be vaguely seen above the power supply compartment, and the opening is small to prevent screws from falling into the power supply.



▲Turn the 2 screws inside the drawer to remove the power compartment.



▲The power compartment is 30cm long.

It’s a pity that the hard disk space of Chuangshishen only supports two 3.5-inch hard disks on the bottom and two 2.5-inch hard disks on the back. Three 2.5-inch hard disks can be installed in the position of the light board. According to the actual measurement, the wiring of the SSD installed in the position of the light board is awkward, and the rest All installed successfully.



▲Two 3.5-inch hard disk bays.



▲The design of metal frame and fabric is ingenious.



▲ 3.5-inch hard drive installation test.



▲ There are two 2.5-inch hard drive installation slots on the back of the motherboard.



▲ After the light board is removed, it can be converted into 3 SSD installation positions.



▲The wiring on the back.



▲When the shield is covered, it is invisible to the eyes.



▲Completion photos.



▲The darkening effect of the glass is more obvious.

thermal test

Use AIDA64 FPU mode to test the highest CPU temperature after 10 minutes, FurMark to test the highest GPU temperature after 10 minutes, and use HWinfo64 to record the data.

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K

Motherboard: ROG STRIX Z690-E GAMING WIFI

Radiator: ROG Ryuo III 360 White Edition

Graphics card: ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB GDDR6X OC

Power supply: ROG Thor II 1000W

Use AIDA64 FPU mode to test the highest temperature of CPU, FurMark to test the highest temperature of GPU, and use HWinfo64 to record the data. The maximum temperature of the CPU is 96 degrees, the power consumption is 244W, and the frequency is 5.3GHz (without frequency reduction); the maximum temperature of the GPU is 60 degrees, and the power consumption is 212W. The heat dissipation performance of Hyperion is almost the same as that of the open type, with four 14cm fans and three 12cm fans blowing, heat dissipation is not a problem.



▲Temperature test chart

Summarize

ROG Hyperion looks very domineering at first glance, but it is very delicate at a close look. The hairline aluminum alloy enhances the texture, and the X-shaped frame structure with a weight resistance of 80kg is solid. Different materials are spliced ​​just right, and the ARGB embellishment will not be too ostentatious. Convenience of installation The original factory has organized the wires (fans, ARGB cables) in the case. The top and front and rear fans are equipped with brackets for installation. It is very convenient to disassemble and assemble. The light board can be disassembled and placed separately. The graphics card bracket is strong and easy to use. , the air duct is smooth and the heat dissipation is good. It is a pity that it is a little troublesome to remove the drawer first to disassemble the power supply compartment. The side fan position blows directly to the back glass for limited heat dissipation, and the rear shield board compresses the cable management space. These points should be easy to improve.

As a pure-blooded ROG case, Hyperion is not like a general large case with dual systems, a flipped motherboard structure, and complicated installation methods. Instead, the design focuses on serving players, with an appearance full of ROG elements, small storage, and 60W charging. , good heat dissipation, and convenient installation methods all demonstrate ROG’s interpretation of “faith”.