▲ ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition graphics card

ASUS launched the new ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition graphics card, equipped with a 3.5 Slot large three-fan heatsink, equipped with a new patented milling groove vapor chamber and 7 pure copper heat pipes, and equipped with a new enlarged axial three-fan, with The powerful heat dissipation performance provides players with a smooth 4K 90FPS/120FPS ultra-high-quality ray tracing gaming experience through the new DLSS 3 function. It also has a high-capacity 16GB VRAM, which is suitable for high-demand creative and professional work purposes. .

▲ With artistic texture design

The size of the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition graphics card is 357.6mm x 149.3mm x 70.1mm. This time, the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 has a brand-new appearance design. It adopts a brick-like square shape design with rounded edges on all four sides Rounded corner design, reflective ROG lettering is added to the upper left of the front of the black metal shell, and a very dazzling blue and red prodigal eye decoration is added to the front right, and a die-cast metal-shaped prodigal eye design is added to the metal back panel. The exterior design is full of artistic texture.

▲ Support RGB lighting effects

When connected to the power supply and turned on, the rear of the graphics card will display a ring-shaped RGB lighting effect, and the top will also display “Republic of Gamers” RGB luminous words, and use its own Aura Sync lighting effect control to adjust different lighting effects for the graphics card The effect can bring RGB lighting effects in a small area range.

▲ With a metal backplane

The ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition graphics card has a metal backplate, which can strengthen the rigidity of the PCB and enhance the supporting force, so as to avoid PCB bending damage and provide a little passive heat dissipation on the back of the power supply components.

There are two sets of 4-pin PWM fan headers on the rear side of the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition graphics card, which can be used for chassis fan control and power supply.

▲ Equipped with dual BIOS mode switching

The ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition graphics card is equipped with dual BIOS switches, which are P mode performance mode and Q mode quiet mode. Both of them also support 0dB fan technology. The fan spins down to 0rpm for extremely quiet performance. The default BIOS is P MODE performance mode, providing a default 100% TGP of 360W, and Q MODE silent mode, providing a default 100% TGP of 320W, P MODE mode can be increased to 116.7% TGP 420W, Q MODE mode can be increased to 118.75% TGP 380W. In addition, the fan speed in Q MODE mode will be limited, and it will operate at a lower speed when the load is high, and the noise can be further reduced, but the heat dissipation performance will be slightly affected.

18+3 phase power supply design

▲ Using non-public PCB design

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition graphics card adopts NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 non-public PCB design, adopts 12 Layers PCB design and provides signal and power transmission optimization through low impedance.

▲ Equipped with 21-phase power supply module

In terms of power supply design, the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition graphics card has a 21-phase DrMOS power supply module, of which 18 phases are used for GPU power supply, and 3 phases are used for GDDR6X power supply. A set of Vishay SiC639 50A DrMOS chips, together with fully enclosed alloy power inductors, 15K solid capacitors, and SP-Cap chip capacitors, provides a stable power supply output for the graphics card.

▲ Using 1 set of PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR 16-pin power supply interface

The ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition graphics card uses a PCIe 5.0 12VHPWR 16-pin power supply interface.

▲ Attached PCIe 12VHPWR 16-pin to 3x PCIe 8-pin adapter cable

In addition, a PCIe 12VHPWR 16-pin to 3x PCIe 8-pin adapter cable is attached to solve the problem that the current old architecture power supply does not support the 12VHPWR interface.

NVIDIA AD103 graphics core, TSMC 4N process

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 uses the reduced AD103-300 graphics core, adopts TSMC 4N process, has 45.9 billion transistors, Die Size is about 379mm², some units are shielded, has 7 GPC units, 38 TPC texture processing cluster and 76 SM stream multiprocessors, with 9,728 CUDA Cores, 76 third-generation RT Cores and 304 fourth-generation Tensor Cores.

▲ NVIDIA AD103-300-A1 graphics core

In terms of core clock, by using the new TSMC 4N process, the core clock of RTX 4080 has been greatly improved. The base clock is 2205MHz, the boost clock is 2505MHz, and the highest TGP is 320W. ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition is an overclocked version, Boost Clock increased to 2625MHz, P MODE BIOS preset 100% TGP power consumption unlocked to 360W, and can unlock PL to 116.7% TGP 420W, while Q MODE BIOS remains preset Set 100% TGP 320W, and can unlock PL to 118.75% TGP 380W.

Nvidia RTX 40 Serires Specification

GPU Codename AD103 AD102 GPCs 7 11 TPCs 38 64 SMs 76 128 CUDA Colors 9728 16384 Tensor Cores 304 (4th Gen) 512 (4th Gen) RT Cores 76 (3rd Gen) 128 (3rd Gen) Texture Units 320 328 ROPs 112 176 GPU Boost Clock 2505 MHz 2520 MHz Memory Clock 22.4 Gbps 21 Gbps Total Video Memory 16GB GDDR6X 24GB GDDR6X Memory Interface 256-bit 384-bit Memory Bandwidth 716.8 GB/s 1008 GB/s TGP 320W 450W

256-bit 16GB GDDR6X memory capacity

In terms of memory, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 has 16GB GDDR6X memory capacity and 256-bit memory controller. It adopts higher-speed 22.4Gbps GDDR6X particles, and the memory bandwidth is 716.8GB/s. Although it is less than RTX 3080 Ti, it has Higher 64MB L2 Cache capacity to meet higher resolution and more complex shader rendering operations.

▲ Micron D8BZF 24Gbps GDDR6X memory

It adopts 8 Micron D8BZF GDDR6X particle numbers, the model is MT61K512M32KPA-24, each single chip has a capacity of 16Gbit (2GB), and provides a total of 16GB of graphics memory capacity. The single-sided memory configuration can avoid the RTX 3090 double-sided 24GB GDDR6X memory The problem of overheating of the memory particles on the back of the body configuration.

3.5 Slot large three-fan radiator, new patented milling groove vapor chamber

▲ Extreme Cooling System three-fan radiator

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition graphics card is equipped with the same 3.5 Slot large three-fan radiator as ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090, with a new patented milling groove vapor chamber connecting four 8mm pure copper heat pipes and three 6mm pure copper heat pipes It runs through the entire large-area heat dissipation fin radiator, and is equipped with nickel-plated surface treatment. The vapor chamber operates in a cycle of evaporation and condensation of the operating fluid closed in the plate-shaped cavity, and has rapid heat uniformity, rapid heat conduction and heat diffusion. It can transfer the waste heat of the core chip to the whole heat sink in a more balanced and rapid manner. This time, the volume of the new giant radiator has been increased, and the thickness of the radiator has been increased from 2.9 Slot to 3.5 Slot. The thickness of the radiator is thickened, and the general M-ATX, M-ITX and other small chassis are likely to have problems with insufficient compatible space or insufficient air suction space.

The vapor chamber radiator used by ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4090 this time has a new patented milling groove design. The groove is milled on the bottom of the flat vapor chamber, and the heat pipe can be more closely attached to the vapor chamber of the vapor chamber. , not only can increase the contact area between the heat pipe and the vapor chamber, but also can effectively improve the heat dissipation efficiency. Compared with the traditional combination of heat conduction plate and heat pipe, this new patented heat sink design can withstand a heat dissipation load of 500W, Can reduce GPU temperature by up to 5°C.

In addition, the GDDDR6X display memory part dissipates heat through contact with a vapor chamber, while the power supply components dissipate heat through a copper plate connected with cooling fins, ensuring a stable power supply output for the graphics card.

The entire ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition heatsink is integrated and fixed by a die-cast metal casing, frame and backplate, which provides an ultra-rigid structure to prevent the PCB from sagging or warping, so the entire graphics card weighs about 2387g.

New enlarged axial three-fan, forward and reverse fan design

▲ New enlarged axial three fans

The ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition graphics card uses 3 new enlarged axial fans. The size of this generation Axial-tech fan has been increased from 100mm to 104mm. Double ball bearings increase the air flow by 23.8% and the air pressure by 19.3% compared with the previous generation. At the same time, it is equipped with a forward and reverse fan design, which can reduce the turbulent flow between adjacent fans and increase the airflow pressure, which can drive more airflow through the heat dissipation Fins and provide better cooling performance. At the same time, it is equipped with a 0dB fan control system. When the GPU temperature is lower than 50°C, the fan will automatically stop running, providing the best experience with zero noise.

Equipped with a hollowed-out metal backplane design, the extended part of the heat dissipation fins and the perforated backplane allow airflow to pass through, which can improve the heat dissipation effect.

graphics card bracket

▲ Display card bracket

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition comes with 1 set of graphics card brackets, which can fix and support the heavy graphics card and prevent the graphics card from being deformed due to long-term placement. In addition, the graphics card bracket can be used as a Phillips screwdriver .

Support DisplayPort 1.4a, HDMI 2.1, new 8th generation NVENC video encoder

In terms of display output, the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition graphics card provides 3 sets of Display Port 1.4a and 2 sets of HDMI 2.1 video interfaces, supports VEGA DSC 1.2a lossless compression display function, and both video interfaces can provide up to 8K 12bit HDR @ 60Hz resolution output, a total of 2 sets of DisplayPort 1.4a + DSC can provide the highest 8K HDR @120Hz resolution output.

DisplayPort 1.4a 8.1Gbps 32.4Gbps 4K 12bit HDR @240Hz (with DSC)

8K 12bit HDR @ 60Hz (with DSC) HDMI 2.1 12Gbps 48Gbps 4K 12bit HDR @ 240Hz (with DSC)

8K 12bit HDR @ 60Hz (with DSC)

The latest 8th generation NVENC video encoder, supports AV1 hardware encoding and decoding

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 is equipped with the new Ada Lovelace architecture “AD103” graphics core, with 2 latest 8th generation NVENC video encoders and 1 5th generation NVDEC video decoder to replace CPU decoding and encoding and effectively reduce CPU usage , supports H.264 AVCHD, H.265 HEVC, VP9, ​​AV1 hardware-accelerated decoding, supports up to 8K 60FPS resolution decoding. Compared with the previous generation RTX 30 series, RTX 4090 has added support for AV1 8K 60 FPS video encoding processing, which can improve processing efficiency by 40% compared to using H.264 encoding. At present, many streaming video platforms are switching to the more efficient AV1 encoding format to play, and supporting AV1 encoding and decoding will become one of the standard functions of the display card.

▲ YouTube 8K 60FPS AV1 decoding (left) & Twitch 2K 120FPS AV1 decoding (right)

▲ OBS 4K 120FPS NVENC AV1 encoding video

ASUS GPU Tweak III Utility

ASUS GPU Tweak III software provides real-time monitoring of graphics card status, including real-time information such as core clock, memory clock, core temperature, fan speed, and GPU usage. It also allows users to adjust the graphics card clock, memory Values ​​such as body clock, voltage, and fan speed. In addition, it can also provide the function of OSD real-time monitoring information.

Heat dissipation test:

In terms of heat dissipation, the test was carried out at a room temperature of about 23°C and on an open platform. In the P MODE BIOS mode, the GPU temperature was about 35°C when the graphics card was idle, and the fan remained in a stopped state. Using the Furmark program and running a load test at 2560×1440 0X MSAA, after 20 minutes, the fan automatically adjusts to 43% speed, about 1,395RPM, and the GPU core maintains an average of about 60°C at a low noise level, with a maximum temperature of 61°C. The GDDR6X GPU Memory temperature is 54°C, and the overall temperature and heat dissipation performance is very strong.

Performance test:

testing platform:

Intel Core i9-13900K Processor

GIGABYTE Z790 AORUS MASTER motherboard

G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo DDR5-6000 32GB RAM

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition graphics card

Windows 11 21H2 (Build 22621.608) OS

NVIDIA 526.72 Display Driver

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition supports PCIe 4.0 x16 interface, the Base Clock is 2235MHz, the Boost Clock is 2610MHz, and the Memory Clock is 1313MHz. Horizontal automatic overclocking up to 2805MHz.

3DMark test:

3DMark Port Royal test

3DMark Port Royal is the first testing tool designed for real-time ray tracing. It supports Microsoft DirectX Raytracing technology, allowing players to test the performance of different graphics cards for ray tracing. ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition obtained 18319 test scores.

3DMark DLSS functional test

The 3DMark NVIDIA DLSS feature test test uses Tensor Core to perform calculations on images with lower rendering resolutions in a deep learning manner, and re-outputs images with higher resolutions, which improves the fluency of the game. A new DLSS 3 version is added. And support the new Frame Generation function. Provides DLSS 2 and DLSS 3 versions, Quality, Performance and Ultra Performance Mode options, and supports up to 8K resolution.

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition at 2K resolution DLSS 3 Performance Mode setting increased from 82.87 FPS to 204.44 FPS, an increase of 147%; at 4K resolution DLSS 3 Performance Mode setting increased from 39.91 FPS to 135.43 FPS, an increase of 239 %. Compared with DLSS 2, the new DLSS 3 technology increases the FPS of the game screen more exaggeratedly.

3DMark DirectX Raytracing feature test test

Using the 3DMark DirectX Raytracing feature test to run the sub-test, since it runs in the ray tracing mode of the Microsoft DXR API, 3DMark will no longer be limited to the specified NVIDIA RTX graphics card for pure ray tracing performance testing, and the AMD graphics card has also added support for Microsoft DXR API ray tracing mode, can test and compare NVIDIA and AMD graphics cards under the benchmark test. The results show that the average FPS value of ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC is 87.25.

“Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” game performance test

“Rainbow Six: Siege” is a mainstream arena game, featuring a 5V5 first-person tactical shooting game. The game system focuses on team confrontation. RB6 game users usually pursue high FPS to obtain the best picture smoothness and lower picture delay to improve the game operation experience.

The test uses the built-in performance benchmark tool of “Rainbow Six: Siege” game, and obtained an average of 762FPS, 718FPS and 492FPS at 1080P, 2K and 4K resolutions respectively. The RTX 4080 graphics card can provide for mainstream competitive FPS games. The extremely smooth gaming experience can meet the needs of FPS gamers.

“Cyberpunk 2077” game performance test

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” is a 3A masterpiece game launched in 2020. It focuses on first-person role-playing games. The game has special effects elements such as ray tracing reflection, ambient light occlusion, shadows, and global diffuse lighting. Therefore, game equipment needs Very high, especially the CPU and GPU performance, it can be called a monster-level 4K masterpiece game, which can be used to test and compare the game performance of GPU graphics cards.

The test uses the built-in performance benchmark tool of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” game Patch 1.6, and uses Nvidia FrameView 1.3 to record the game FPS value. In the settings of 4K resolution, high texture, and extremely high image quality, without DLSS3 function enabled, RTX 4080 achieved an average of 60.6FPS, successfully surpassing RTX 3090 / RTX 3090 Ti failed to maintain 60FPS, after enabling DLSS3 performance, the average 139FPS, an increase of 129%. With ray tracing turned on, the ultra-high quality setting is turned on, and the DLSS function is not turned on, the RTX 4080 gets an average of 30.1FPS. After turning on the DLSS3 performance, it gets an average of 114.5FPS, an increase of 280%. With the new AD103 core and DLSS3 function, RTX 4080 can meet the needs of Cyberpunk 2077 4K 90FPS extremely high-quality ray tracing games, and only a little bit can meet the needs of 4K 120FPS extremely high-quality ray tracing games, successfully replacing RTX 3090 / 3090 Ti 4K 60FPS game performance is very good.

“A Plague Tale: Requiem” game performance test

“A Plague Tale: Requiem” is a 3A masterpiece game launched in October 2022. It is a single-player action-adventure game. The game uses very delicate materials and light and shadow effects, so it requires very high GPU performance. It is very suitable for testing and comparing GPU display The gaming performance of the card.

The test adopts the beginning storyline process of “A Plague Tale: Requiem”, and uses Nvidia FrameView 1.3 to record the actual game FPS value for 42 seconds. With 4K resolution and medium quality settings, without DLSS3 enabled, the RTX 4080 gets an average of 67.1FPS, and with DLSS3 enabled, it gets an average of 163.9FPS, an increase of 144%. With 4K resolution and extremely high image quality settings, without DLSS3 enabled, the RTX 4080 achieved an average of 58.4FPS. After enabling DLSS3 performance, it achieved an average of 141.6FPS, an increase of 142%. Although this game does not support the ray tracing function, it can be seen that the demand for GPU performance is very high. When the DLSS3 function is not enabled, the RTX 4080 can barely meet the 4K 60FPS extremely high-quality game requirements. After the DLSS3 function is enabled , which can meet the needs of extremely high-quality games up to 4K 120PS.

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition graphics card

Flat comments:

ASUS launched the new ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC Edition graphics card, which uses the same 3.5 Slot large three-fan radiator as ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090, which can easily handle the TGP 360W RTX 4080. The new enlarged axial three-fan provides cooling effect At the same time, it can also maintain a quiet operating experience. With the new AD103 core and DLSS3 function, the power consumption is reduced by 10%. The performance of RTX 4080 is nearly 100% higher than that of RTX 3080 Ti, which can provide players with smooth 4K 120FPS extremely High-quality gaming experience.