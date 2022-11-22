In addition to the high-end ROG Hero, ASUS mainstream series motherboards, how can ROG Strix be missing? After AMD updated the Ryzen 7000 series processors this time, ASUS launched the ROG Strix X670E-F Gaming WiFi motherboard for the mainstream market. The basic PCIe 5.0 slots are well filled, and the rear I/O USB ports are also given 3 Type-C and 7 Type-A should be a good choice for mainstream players who do not pursue stacking.

Specification:

Size: ATX

Processor: AM5 Ryzen 7000 Sreies

Pin: AMD Socket AM5

Chipset: AMD X670

Memory: DDR5 6400(OC) – 4800 MHz, 4 x DIMMs up to 128 GB

Expansion slot (CPU): 1 x PCIe 5.0 x16 Slots

Expansion slot (PCH): 1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 Slots (x4 mode), PCIe 3.0 x1 Slots

M.2 Key M(CPU)：2 x M.2 PCIe 5.0 x4

M.2 Key M(PCH)：2 x M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4

USB 埠(後 I/O)：1 x USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C、2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C、7 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A、2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

USB port (on board): 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-E, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 19-Pin, 2 x USB 2.0 9-Pin

Storage (SATA): 4 x SATA III

Ethernet: Intel 2.5GbE

Wireless network: Wi-Fi 6E + BT 5.2

Audio: Realtek ALC4080 CODEC

Video output: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x DisplayPort 1.4

ROG Strix X670E-F Gaming WiFi motherboard unboxing

This time for the X670E series motherboards, ASUS only launched X670E-I, X670E-A, X670E-F, and X670E-E in the ROG Strix series this time. The differences among the three ATX motherboards are not big. The ROG Strix X670E-F that I got started this time Gaming WiFi is an intermediate level, with slightly fewer power supply phases than X670E-E, and the same 16+2 phases as X670E-A.

In the rear I/O expansion part, ROG Strix X670E-F provides 3 Type-C and 7 Type-A, one more Type-C and one less Type-A than X670E-A, and compared with X670E-E There are two Type-A missing, and the difference between them, players can choose between three motherboards according to their I/O needs.

As for the PCIe slot part, since the AMD 7000 series CPU channels are directly filled, the 28 channels are directly provided to the PCIe 5.0 x16 slot and 2 PCIe 5.0 x4 M in addition to the 4 channels connected to the chipset. .2 slots, while the chipset is provided with 2 additional PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots and 4 SATA 6Gbps slots. This part is basically the same for the three motherboards.



→ ROG Strix X670E-F Gaming WiFi case.



→ There are product features on the back of the box.



→Accessories include Wi-Fi antenna, M.2 Q-Latch accessories, SATA cable and manual, etc.

This new generation of ROG Strix is ​​more low-key than the previous generation in terms of motherboard appearance design, but the overall design still has a good three-dimensional effect through the new paint and shape design, and on the top of the entire heat dissipation armor, VRM The heat sink is connected between the upper and side modules with heat pipes, so that the entire VRM power supply area can obtain better heat dissipation.



→ Front appearance of ROG Strix X670E-F Gaming WiFi motherboard.



→ ROG Strix X670E-F Gaming WiFi motherboard back appearance.



→ There is an ARGB light board on the rear I/O cover.



→ L-shaped VRM cooling module.

16+2 phase digital power supply design, X670E chipset

On the half of the mainboard, you can see that the CPU socket part uses the AM5 socket, and since this generation of Ryzen 7000 series processors are replaced with LGA packages, the socket part is similar to the familiar Intel processor socket. It is similar, but you can see that the AM4 radiator clip is still used on the top and bottom of the slot, but since the bottom plate and the processor clip are shared, players who upgrade the platform and use the old radiator should confirm whether they need to replace the AM5 dedicated radiator.



→ AM5 socket.



→ You can see the same type of heat sink buckle as AM4 on the top and bottom of the AM5 slot.

On the side of the slot, you can see that ROG Strix X670E-F has a 16+2 phase digital power supply design, the controller part uses ASP2206 control chip, and the mosfet part uses 90A MPS2215 mosfet.



→ 16+2 phase digital power supply.



→ ASP2206, PWM controller.



→ MPS2215 mosfet。

In the lower part of the chipset, this time the X670 chipset is a group of 2 chips. Asustek designed the ROG Strix X670E-F to adopt symmetrical placement on the left and right, and it is covered by a large heat sink. Under this design, the second M .2 The slot is moved down, and the installation and heat dissipation are less affected by the graphics card.



→ After removing the heat sink, you can see the X670 chipset.



→ Two X670 chipsets on the left and right.

The memory part only supports DDR5 in this generation of AMD Ryzen 7000 series, and in addition to supporting overclocking of at least 6400 MHz on the ROG Strix X670E-F motherboard, ASUS also provides ASUS enhanced memory profiles in Bios (in Bios Abbreviated as AEMP), AI overclocking function is specially designed for memory, allowing players to easily obtain stronger memory performance when using memory without EXPO or XMP profiles.



→ There are 4 DDR5 memory slots, with the recommended slots marked on the side.



→The memory slot part adopts the Q-DIMM slot design with one-sided buckle.

PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, 4 x M.2 slots

Since the Ryzen 7000 series processor provides 28 PCIe channels this time, after deducting the 4 channels assigned to the chipset, there are still 24 PCIe 5.0 channels. On the ROG Strix X670E-F design, 16 of them are given by the processor The PCIe 5.0 channel is assigned to the first PCIe slot alone, and the slot part is reinforced with metal armor, and there are PCIe 4.0 x1 slots and PCIe 4.0 x4 slots provided by the chipset below.



→ List of PCIe slots, from top to bottom are PCIe 5.0 x16 slots for the CPU, PCIe 4.0 x1 slots and PCIe 4.0 x4 slots for the chipset.



→ The PCIe 5.0 x16 slot is covered with metal armor, and supports the first-generation Q-RELEASE quick release system. The buckle will not open by itself, and the buckle must be opened before installation.

The PCIe channels provided by the other 8 processors are assigned to two PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slots, and the other chipset is also given to 2 PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots and 4 SATA 6 Gbps Slots, the basic storage part can meet the needs of most players.



→The first PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slot on the top is equipped with heat sinks covered up and down.



→The three M.2 slots below share a large heat sink, the upper right corner is the second PCIe 5.0 x4 M.2 slot, and the bottom is PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 slots.



→ 4 SATA 6Gb/s slots.

USB port, 2.5GbE wired network, Wi-Fi 6E wireless network

In the expansion part, ROG Strix X670E-F provides up to 19 USB ports in total, and up to 12 ports in the rear I/O part, of which 3 Type-C ports are USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 ports and 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, while 9 Type-A ports have 7 USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and 2 USB 2.0 ports, and the motherboard also provides It provides 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-E slot, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 19-pin slot and 2 USB 2.0 9-Pin slots, which can provide up to 7 additional USB ports.



→ List of rear I/O ports.



→ On the top is the USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-E slot, on the left you can see the Genesys GL9905 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 ReDriver IC chip, and on the bottom is the USB 3.2 Gen1 19-Pin slot.



→ 2 x USB 2.0 9-Pin.



→The top row from left to right is PI3DPX1203BZHE DP chip, Genesys GL9950 USB signal repeater, ASMedia ASM1543 Type-C control chip, and the bottom row from left to right is PI3EQX1004 USB3.1 Gen2 ReDriver IC chip, Genesys GL9950 USB signal repeater, Genesys GL9905 USB 3.2 Gen2x2 ReDriver IC chip.

The network part is provided with Intel I225-V 2.5Gb Ethernet, while the wireless network part is provided with MediaTek MT7922A22M Wi-Fi 6E wireless network and supports Bluetooth 5.2.



→The RJ45 network hole marked 2.5G and the Wi-Fi antenna base can be seen at the rear I/O.



→ Intel I225-V 2.5Gb Ethernet chip.



→ MediaTek MT7922A22M, Wi-Fi 6E wireless network chip.

BIOS PLEASE

The Bios section is still the interface that players are familiar with. The first time you open it, you will enter the EZ Mode page. You can see the basic information of the hardware, switch the memory EXPO configuration file, control the QFan fan, adjust the boot sequence, and a simple one-button mode Adjustment.



→ EZ Mode page.

Press F7 to enable Advanced Mode. In the Ai Tweaker page, you can further adjust parameters such as overclocking settings and voltage. If the memory part installed by the player does not have a self-generation configuration file, it will be displayed in the Ai Overclock Tuner column. AEMP option for gamers to overclock memory.



→ Homepage of Advanced Mode.



→ The upper half of the Ai Tweaker page has memory and processor overclocking settings.



→ The lower part of the Ai Tweaker page is the voltage setting.

There are more motherboard function settings in the Advanced page, but in fact, the functions that most players will need to set have also been placed in the shortcut key area at the top, such as QFan settings, AURA light calibration settings, and ReSize BAR switch. TPM and fTPM settings can be found in the first two sub-tabs of the Advanced page.



→ Advanced page.



→ Trusted Computing sub-tab.



→ AMD fTPM configuration sub-page.



→ PCI Subsystem Settings sub-page.

The Monitor page provides monitoring of various data, such as temperature, fan speed, and voltage. Although detailed parameters can be seen on the page, there is a simplified version of the monitoring column on the right side of the Advanced page. There is also a fan monitoring column on the EZ Mode page, allowing players to get the information they want on the top page.



→ Monitor page.



→ Temperature Monitor sub-tab.



→ Fan Speed ​​Monitor sub-tab.



→ Voltage Monitor sub-tab.



→ QFan Control page.

Armory Crate Software

Armory Crate software is a common software for ASUS motherboards and various peripherals. Players can use the software to monitor motherboard information, update drivers, adjust lighting effects, and set functions. In the control panel, in addition to monitoring motherboard information , also provides functions such as fan adjustment, so that players can adjust the fan speed without entering Bios.



→ Control Panel page.



→Tools page.



→ Motherboard ARGB mode setting.



→ 12v RGB pin alignment calibration.



→Two-way AI noise reduction, the noise reduction function can be used for both audio input and output.



→Disk information page.

Basic Performance Test

This ROG Strix X670E-F Gaming WiFi test is paired with 16C 32T AMD Ryzen 9 7950X and Team Group DDR5 5600 CL40 8GBx2 memory. The processor in the test has no additional overclocking. The single-core test can reach up to single-core 5.6 GHz, and the multi-core test It can reach all-core 5.0GHz.

testing platform

Processor: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Motherboard: ROG Strix X670E-F Gaming WiFi

Memory: Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 6000Mhz CL30 8GBx2

Graphics card: TUF Gaming RTX 3060

System Disk: Team Group CARDEA Z44Q

Power supply: ROG Thor 1200W

Operating System: Windows 11 Pro

First of all, through CPU-Z, you can see that the processor used in this test is 16C 32T AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, the chipset code of the motherboard is X670E, and the memory clock frequency of the test is 6000 MHz dual-channel (4×32-Bit) A total of 32GB. In addition, in the CPU-Z Bench test, the CPU scored 773.2 points for single thread and 15743.7 points for multithreading.



→ CPU-Z。

Cinebench mainly tests the image rendering of the CPU. Cinebench R20 has a complex scene and adds ray tracing calculations. The AMD Ryzen 9 7950X single-core calculation is 770 pts, and the multi-core calculation is 14744 pts. The new version of Cinebench R23, AMD Ryzen 9 7950X single-core computing is 1982 pts, multi-core computing is 37712 pts.



→ Cinebench R20。



→ Cinebench R23。

The CPU Profile test in 3DMark can directly test the performance of the processor. The test is divided into 6 items in total, testing 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 and full thread respectively. AMD Ryzen 9 7950X single thread score is 1,115 points, and full thread The score was 16,124 points.



→ 3DMark CPU Profile test.

V-Ray 5 Benchmark provides 3 different test scenarios. The V-Ray project is only tested for processor rendering performance. In the test, AMD Ryzen 9 7950X scored 29,176 points.



→ V-Ray 5 Benchmark。

The memory part has passed the AIDA64 cache and memory test. However, since the AIDA64 test has not yet fully supported the new platform, the performance is for reference only. This time, two 8GB DDR5 memories @ 6000 MHz are used, and the memory read speed is 78599 MB /s, the write speed is 79512 MB/s, the copy speed is 69348 MB/s, and the latency is 69.2 ns.



→ AIDA64 cache and memory test.

Daily use, game simulation test

CrossMark is a multi-faceted testing software. In the test, the scores are based on scenes that are closer to daily use, making it easier for players to compare between different platforms. Under the test, they scored 2281 points for productivity, 2103 points for creativity, and 2103 points for creativity. Obtained 2586 points out of a total of 1998 points.



→ CrossMark。

PCMark 10 mainly simulates daily use conditions for testing, and tests are conducted in 3 major directions, including Essentials basic computer test, Productivity productivity test and Digital Content Creation video content creation test. In the PCMark 10 test, it scored 11,594 points in the Essentials test, 11,266 points in the Productivity test, and 14,331 points in the Digital Content Creation test.



→ PCMark 10。

In the 3DMark game performance simulation test, in the Fire Strike DX11 game simulation test, the physics test scored 46,360 points, and in the Time Spy DX12 game simulation test, the CPU score was 16,479 points.



→ 3DMark Fire Strike。



→ 3DMark Time Spy。

ROG Strix X670E-F Gaming WiFi Motherboard Summary

This generation has a lot of channels on the X670E, so you can also see that the expansion part is almost full on the ROG Strix series. Unless players have special needs for selection, it is actually like the ROG that I got started this time. The Strix X670E-F provides 12 USB ports at the rear I/O, the network also provides 2.5 GbE Ethernet and Wifi 6 wireless network, and of course there are PCIe 5.0 slots and 4 M.2 sockets Slots, for most players, are basically enough.

As for the exterior part, the overall armor is still fully covered, but there is still no metal back plate after breaking through 10,000, which is a bit disappointing. In addition, the light-emitting part only has a light-emitting light board in the rear I/O area this time, which may be considering the current situation. Graphics cards are getting thicker and thicker, so there is no light-emitting design on the lower part of the motherboard. Of course, there are also 3 ARGB connectors and one RGB connector on the top and bottom, so that players can use all the light-emitting accessories on the case to let the motherboard control the lighting effects. .

In the final price part, the ROG Strix X670E-F Gaming WiFi mainboard came to 13,990 yuan, while the price of all ROG Strix X670E models exceeded 10,000 yuan, but relatively good scalability can be obtained, but if players feel that the budget is not sufficient, The X670E may only be able to choose the TUF Gaming series or choose the B650E/B650 motherboard.