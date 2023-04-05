Home Technology ROG x AMD portable game console ROG ALLY is not an April Fool’s joke
Technology

ROG x AMD portable game console ROG ALLY is not an April Fool’s joke

by admin
ROG x AMD portable game console ROG ALLY is not an April Fool’s joke

Last Saturday was April Fool’s Day, and many manufacturers and companies like to release some interesting fake news. Asus’s e-sports brand ROG released a video on the same day, announcing the launch of its first portable game console ROG ALLY. Many netizens thought that Asus was making an April Fool’s Day joke, and didn’t pay much attention to the news.

Until Sunday (April 2) Asus released a new image to promote the ROG ALLY portable game console. According to the current data released by Asus, the ROG ALLY portable game console is jointly produced by ROG and AMD, runs Windows, is equipped with a custom AMD processor, uses dual fans for cooling, and supports ROG XG Mobile Graphic Amplifier.

▲Customized AMD processor

The official promotional video shows that the ROG ALLY shell is mainly white, with four rows of cooling holes on the front.

▲ There seems to be RGB lights under the Joystick

ROG has left a BestBuy purchase link on its official YouTube channel. Although it is still not on sale, you can leave an email and BestBuy will notify you when it is on sale.

ROG XG Mobile Graphic Amplifier is a new generation product that ROG launched at the end of March this year. XG Mobile Graphic Amplifier built-in NVIDIA RTX 4090 Mobile, with HDMI, DP, USB-C and wired network interface, suitable for Asus ROG laptops.

▲ROG XG Mobile Graphic Amplifier

Source: YouTube

latest videos

See also  [Field material]PS5 VR2 is so expensive that all players scan it- PCM

You may also like

Good news for anyone looking to install a...

NZXT Launches New Mini Series Capsule Mini USB...

[Android version of Airdrop]Google “Nearby Share” extends to...

Oracle Database 23c now free for developers

Talent Garden flies to European Commissioner Gentiloni: meeting...

How to prevent addiction to mobile phones? Apple...

Talent Garden flies to European Commissioner Gentiloni: meeting...

Blizzard confirms that Diablo 4 has no plans...

Industry Dominance on Artificial Intelligence

Nintendo repairs Switch Joy-Con drift issues for free...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy