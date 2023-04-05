Last Saturday was April Fool’s Day, and many manufacturers and companies like to release some interesting fake news. Asus’s e-sports brand ROG released a video on the same day, announcing the launch of its first portable game console ROG ALLY. Many netizens thought that Asus was making an April Fool’s Day joke, and didn’t pay much attention to the news.

Until Sunday (April 2) Asus released a new image to promote the ROG ALLY portable game console. According to the current data released by Asus, the ROG ALLY portable game console is jointly produced by ROG and AMD, runs Windows, is equipped with a custom AMD processor, uses dual fans for cooling, and supports ROG XG Mobile Graphic Amplifier.

▲Customized AMD processor

The official promotional video shows that the ROG ALLY shell is mainly white, with four rows of cooling holes on the front.

▲ There seems to be RGB lights under the Joystick

ROG has left a BestBuy purchase link on its official YouTube channel. Although it is still not on sale, you can leave an email and BestBuy will notify you when it is on sale.

ROG XG Mobile Graphic Amplifier is a new generation product that ROG launched at the end of March this year. XG Mobile Graphic Amplifier built-in NVIDIA RTX 4090 Mobile, with HDMI, DP, USB-C and wired network interface, suitable for Asus ROG laptops.

▲ROG XG Mobile Graphic Amplifier

