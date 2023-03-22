ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI Motherboard

AMD’s top-of-the-line X670E / X670 motherboards of this generation are designed with dual-chipsets. It seems impossible to cram two chipsets into a Mini-ITX motherboard. However, ASUS broke the rules and launched the only X670E Mini-ITX motherboard in this generation – ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI, providing a top choice for Ryzen 7000 ITX users.

ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI motherboard adopts Mini-ITX Form Factor design, the size is 17.0 cm x 17.0 cm, with matte black and light purple as the main colors. The word REPUBLIC OF GAMERS is printed on the surface of the M.2 radiator and I/O Cover. At the same time, the ROG prodigal eye pattern and the word STRIX are spelled out with a hole-like texture, which is full of faith.

The motherboard adopts 10-layer 2oz Copper PCB, which can greatly reduce electromagnetic interference and enhance signal stability, and can also improve the stability of motherboard power supply and memory overclocking. On the back of the motherboard, a small metal heat sink is also added to the MOSFET position to provide a little passive heat dissipation for the MOSFET.

Support Ryzen 7000 processor, new Socket AM5

The latest Zen 4 architecture Ryzen 7000 processor adopts a new LGA 1718 package interface. The new generation AM5 motherboard has changed from the previous Socket AM4 PGA 1331 socket to the new Socket AM5 LGA 1718 socket, and the pin contact has been changed from the CPU to the motherboard slot. Provided, the CPU Socket installation and removal method is very similar to the Intel LGA 1700 Socket. It is fixed by a pressure rod to ensure that the pressure is evenly distributed on the surface of the processor, and it can also avoid the loosening of the processor when removing the CPU cooler.

The package size of the new AM5 socket is the same as that of the AM4 socket, 40.0mm x 40.0mm, while retaining the design of the double buckle bracket. Compatible with AM5 sockets.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Processor Family (Zen 4 architecture)

Ryzen 9 7950X3D 5nm+6nm 16/32 16MB 128MB 4.2GHz 5.7GHz 120W ✔ RDNA 2 28x Lanes PCIe 5.0 US$699 Ryzen 9 7950X 16/32 16MB 64MB 4.5GHz 5.7GHz 170W ✔ US$699 Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12/24 12MB 128MB 4.4GHz 5.6GHz 120W ✔ US$599 Ryzen 9 7900X 12/24 12MB 64MB 4.7GHz 5.6GHz 170W ✔ US$549 Ryzen 9 7900 12/24 12MB 64MB 3.7GHz 5.4GHz 65W ✔ US$429 Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8/16 8MB 96MB 4.2GHz 5.0GHz 120W ✔ US$499 Ryzen 7 7700X 8/16 8MB 32MB 4.5GHz 5.4GHz 105W ✔ US$399 Ryzen 7 7700 8/16 8MB 32MB 3.8GHz 5.3GHz 65W ✔ US$329 Ryzen 5 7600X 6/12 6MB 32MB 4.7GHz 5.3GHz 105W ✔ US$299 Ryzen 5 7600 6/12 6MB 32MB 3.8GHz 5.1GHz 65W ✔ US$229

The new Zen 4 microarchitecture Ryzen 7000 series processors continue to use the design of 2 x CCD + 1 x cIOD, but there has been considerable progress in the process, among which the CCD has been upgraded to the TSMC 5nm FinFET process, and the I/O unit has been upgraded to 6nm process. A more sophisticated manufacturing process means that the processor can significantly reduce the required power consumption, increasing the performance per power ratio by an average of 40%, and at the same time enabling the core frequency to exceed 5.0GHz without changing the number of cores. Compared with the previous generation Zen 3 architecture, the IPC performance has been improved by 13%, and the support of AVX-512 instruction set, DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 has been added, and the iGPU display core using the RDNA 2 graphics card architecture has been switched.

New AMD X670E SoC

The full name of the new AMD X670E chipset is X670 Extreme. It belongs to the X670 chipset series rather than an independent chipset model. The board only needs to provide at least 1 set of PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD storage devices, and supports CPU and memory overclocking unlocking. In order to provide better motherboard connectivity and expandability, the current generation X670E / X670 motherboards use 2 sets of IOD chips, connected through Daisy Chain daisy chain, CPU to PCH 1st and PCH 1st to PCH 2nd are all PCIe 4.0 x4 Bus .

The new X670E / X670 chipset has up to 12x PCIe 4.0 Lanes and 8x PCIe 3.0 Lanes, which can provide 3 sets of PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces and 2 sets of PCIe 3.0 x4 or 8 sets of SATA 6bps interfaces. In addition, it can provide up to 2 sets of USB 20Gbps interfaces, 8 sets of USB 10Gbps interfaces and 12 sets of USB 480Mbps interfaces. The chipset specifications are very strong.

AMD 600 Series Chipset

X670E 2x 20Gbps / 1x 20Gbps + 2x 10Gbps / 4x 10Gbps 8x 10Gbps 12x 12x Gen4 + 8x Gen3 Up to 8x ✔ ✔ 1x Gen5 Slot + 1x Gen5 NVMe X670 1x Gen5 NVMe B650E 1x 20Gbps / 2x 10Gbps 4x 10Gbps 6x 8x Gen4 + 4x Gen3 Up to 4x 1x Gen5 Slot + 1x Gen5 NVMe B650 Gen5 NVMe optional

Support up to DDR5-6400+ OC

▲ Support 2 sets of DDR5 DIMM expansion slots

In terms of memory, the ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI motherboard has 2 sets of DDR5 DIMM expansion slots, using SMT surface mount technology slots to reduce signal interference, supports Dual Channel mode, 1 DIMM per Channel configuration, each The maximum capacity of the group DIMM expansion slot is 32GB, and the maximum capacity of the system memory is 64GB. It supports XMP and EXPO memory overclocking profiles. In terms of memory speed, the motherboard’s official specifications indicate that it supports the highest DDR5-6400+ OC speed (1DPC 1R).

The test uses Ryzen 9 7950X CPU and G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo DDR5-6000 32GB (F5-6000J3038F16GX2-TZ5N) memory, successfully overclocked to DDR5-6000 CL30 after manually adjusting the operating voltage and delay value, the memory overclocking ability is very good .

10 + 2 + 1 phase direct output digital power supply

In terms of VRM power supply modules, ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI motherboard adopts 13 sets of digital power supply design, of which 10 sets are for CPU vCore power supply, 2 sets are for SOC power supply, 1 set is for MISC power supply, and the vCore part adopts Teamed power supply architecture Compared with the Phase Doubler power supply architecture, it can effectively improve the Transient Response transient response time, greatly shorten the power supply response delay of about 20ns, and also effectively reduce the Vdrop range by 30mV to provide a more stable power supply output.

▲ ASP2205 PWM controller

▲ SiC850A 110A DrMOS chip

The motherboard uses its own DIGI+ EPU ASP2205 PWM controller, and operates at 10 (5×2) + 2 Teamed double power levels, driving 10 sets of CPU vCore power supply and 2-phase SOC power supply, with 12 sets of Vishay SiC850A 110A DrMOS chips, vCore power supply per The two Power Stages are one phase, and each Power Stage has an independent circuit. Each phase can handle a current of up to 220A. The total output of the vCore part can reach a current load of 1,100A, which is enough to handle the load of the full series of Ryzen 7000 processors.

▲ Using a set of ATX 8-pin CPU power supply socket

ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI adopts 1 set of ATX 8-pin CPU power supply sockets, and has added ProCool II design. The internal use of solid metal pins has a larger metal section area than the traditional folded metal pins , can reduce the resistance pit to increase the current value that can be tolerated, and at the same time add a metal-clad protective shell to reduce the impact of electromagnetic interference on the stability of the CPU power supply.

Integrated I/O VRM Heatsink

ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI adopts an integrated I/O Cover VRM radiator. The size of the radiator extends to the entire I/O Cover to increase the cooling area to improve the cooling effect. It is also equipped with two active 4 cm fan to enhance the cooling effect of VRM with active airflow.

Due to the lack of space on the motherboard PCB, in order to ensure that the number of rear I/O interfaces is sufficient, it can be seen here that ASUS has a small design idea, which is to reverse part of the rear I/O interface and fix it on the radiator, and Connect with a cable, so that three USB 2.0 ports can be provided.

Support PCIe 5.0 slot

▲ PCIe 5.0 x16 slot

ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI provides 1 set of PCIe x16 slots, supports PCIe 5.0 x16 and is provided by CPU Lanes. The PCIEX16 slot adopts a stainless steel SafeSlot PCIe interface, which can enhance the supporting force of the slot and reduce the chance of the slot being pulled apart. In addition, in order to cope with the transmission speed of PCIe 5.0 up to 128GB/s, the SMT surface mount technology slot design is adopted, which can provide more stable signal transmission and reduce the chance of signal attenuation compared with traditional DIP PCIe slots.

Stacked PCB Design

▲ Independent PCB stack expansion board design

Due to the limited PCB area of ​​the Mini-ITX motherboard, ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI adopts an independent PCB stacking expansion board design. One set of M.2 SSD slots is set on each of the two layers of PCB, and then the two layers of PCB are stacked. Considerable use of space allows the motherboard to support 2 sets of M.2 SSD interfaces on the front. In addition, since the X670E motherboard uses two sets of chips, ASUS cleverly placed one set of chips on the vertically installed PCB daughter card, making the best use of the limited space.

2 x M.2 SSD ports

▲ M.2_GEN5 & M.2_2 slot

The motherboard supports 2 sets of M.2 SSD interface configurations. The lower layer of the expansion board is the M.2_GEN5 slot, and the upper layer is the M.2_2 slot. The M.2_GEN5 slot supports up to PCIe 5.0 x4 by default, provided by CPU Lanes. The upper M.2_2 slot supports up to PCIe 4.0 x4, provided by the X670 chipset.

Both the M.2_GEN5 and M.2_2 slots have metal heat sinks with thermal pads on one side, which can avoid overheating and slow down, and ensure that the high-speed M.2 SSD can stably provide the best read and write speeds.

M.2 SSD slot configuration

M.2_GEN5 PCIe 5.0 x4 (128 Gb/s) M Key 2280 CPU M.2_2 PCIe 4.0 x4 (64 Gb/s) M Key 2280 X670

ROG FPS-II expansion card, 2 sets of SATA 3 interfaces

▲ ROG FPS-II expansion card

In terms of SATA ports and front panel controls, the ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI motherboard uses two sets of USB Type-C plugs to match the expansion card design in order to maintain connection capabilities in a limited space. The ROG FPS-II expansion card provides 2 sets of SATA3 6Gbps ports, provided by the X670E chipset, supports RAID 0, RAID 1 and RAID 5 operation modes, and is equipped with front panel controls, temperature sensing lines and CPU overvoltage jumper pins .

Some ITX cases are only equipped with PCIe 3.0 extension cables. If users want to connect a PCIe 4.0 graphics card with a motherboard that supports PCIe 4.0 or above, they need to enter the BIOS to change the PCIe mode to PCIe 3.0 before installing the components into the case. . There is a three-stage Alternate PCIe Mode Switch on the ROG FPS-II expansion card, which is used to switch the mode of the PCIe x16 slot. Users can manually switch among the three modes of AUTO, Gen4 and Gen3, eliminating the need to set in the BIOS in advance. trouble.

If the user’s ITX platform does not need to use a SATA device, even without an expansion card, the user can use the power button pin near the USB Type-C plug to trigger the boot.

Pre-Installed I/O Shield, two USB4 ports + 8 USB ports

The ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI motherboard adopts the Pre-Install I/O Shield design, which not only makes installation more convenient for users, but also makes it more neat and beautiful for players who use an open chassis, and also strengthens the dust resistance The effect is very intimate.

The rear I/O panel of the ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI motherboard provides a set of HDMI 2.1 ports, supporting a maximum resolution of [email protected] Hz. In addition, it also provides 3 sets of USB 2.0 Type-A ports, 5 sets of USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 10Gbps Type-A ports, and 2 sets of USB4 40Gbps Type-C ports, which are sufficient for an ITX motherboard.

▲ Front USB Type-C 10Gbps interface

In addition, the motherboard provides a set of USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 10Gbps front USB Type-C ports.

Intel 2.5G LAN network module

▲ Intel I225-V 2.5G network chip

ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI motherboard adopts Intel I225-V 2.5G network chip, supports up to 2,500 Mbps network transmission speed, and supports down to 1000/100/10 Mbps speed, although a single line provides 2Gbps speed fiber broadband The service is not popular yet, but it is very suitable for connecting storage devices such as NAS and DAS, which are quite popular now.

Wi-Fi 6E wireless network module

▲ MediaTek Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi Card

In terms of wireless network, the ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI motherboard is equipped with AMD Wi-Fi 6E RZ616 wireless network module, uses MediaTek MT7922A22M wireless network card, supports 802.11ax dual-band 2×2 160MHz Wi-Fi technology, and supports IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac wireless network protocol, the highest frequency band has been upgraded from 5GHz to 6GHz, with higher short-distance transmission speed and lower delay. It also has Bluetooth 5.2 to support the new generation of smart phones, wearable devices and smart home products Wait for the link.

ROG STRIX HIVE Multi-function External Box

The ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI motherboard comes with a ROG STRIX HIVE multi-function external box, which integrates functions such as DAC, USB interface, Debug LED light and BIOS Flashback, and is connected to the motherboard with the included USB Type-C cable , can be used as an external sound card and USB Hub at the same time, and can be easily fixed in a suitable position through the magnetic base.

The knob on the top can adjust the volume, the button in the middle is the PBO switch, and the buttons on both sides of the top are the FlexKey and the BIOS Flashback button respectively. The buttons are set to different functions, the latter allows users to update the BIOS version without installing a CPU, which is very practical.

There is also a status indicator LED on the side of the external box. When the system is turned on, the LED corresponding to the POST phase of the current system will light up. When the system fails to start normally, the user can know the problem according to the debug LED that is on, and troubleshoot resolve.

ROG STRIX HIVE provides a set of USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 10Gbps Type-C ports, and a set of USB 2.0 Type-A ports that support BIOS Flashback.

Realtek ALC4050 + ESS SABRE9260Q Audio Module

▲ ROG STRIX HIVE interior

▲ ALC4050 audio chip & SABRE9260Q DAC chip

In order to make room for the fan of the VRM radiator, ASUS moved the audio module into the ROG STRIX HIVE external box. The audio module uses Realtek ALC4050 audio chip and ESS SABRE9260Q DAC chip, and the audio format is up to 32-bit / 384 kHz , providing high-quality 118 dB SNR stereo playback output and 94 dB SNR recording input, and supports S/PDIF optical output. With the Armory Crate software, it also supports two-way AI noise reduction, which can provide a more peaceful background sound performance.

ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI Motherboard

Price: HK$3,599

Enquiry: ASUS Hong Kong (3582-4770)

Editor’s comment:

ASUS ROG STRIX X670E-I GAMING WIFI is the only Mini-ITX motherboard with X670E / X670 chipset. It is absolutely sincere in terms of materials. It adopts 10 + 2 + 1 phase 110A SPS digital power supply design, connectivity and expansion The functions are also very rich for an ITX motherboard. It’s a pity that the motherboard is limited by the size of the Mini-ITX, so it can’t take advantage of the X670E chipset in the PCIe channel. In addition, you can already buy two B650 ITX motherboards at its price, which is really incompatible with the word “cost-effective”. Not above. However, in order to pack as many functions as possible on the Mini-ITX board, ASUS has put a lot of ingenuity into the design. In addition, it also comes with a ROG STRIX HIVE external box that integrates multiple functions, which is relatively suitable for those who want to build a top Ryzen 7000 Users of the ITX platform.