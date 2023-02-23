ROG

ASUS’s dual-screen gaming laptop Zephyrus Duo 16 is on sale on Amazon, starting at as low as US$2,000. This laptop is equipped with a 14-inch 4K touch screen. You can drag your commonly used chat software into it for daily use, freeing up the working space of the main screen. When playing games, you can directly adjust the live broadcast or game settings on the secondary screen. , or quickly select songs and adjust the volume, which is very convenient and practical.

Both specifications have a discount of close to 20% respectively. The first model is equipped with a Ryzen 7 6800H processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD and a GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. It uses a 16-inch FHD screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz. US$2,500 Reduced to US$2,000, with a shipping fee of about US$21.

As for the higher-end version, it is equipped with a Ryzen 7 6900HX processor, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB SSD and a GeForce RTX 3070Ti graphics card, and uses a UHD ROG Nebula Display HDR screen, which has a peak brightness of 1100 nits, VESA DisplayHDR certification and Optimized HDR performance. This version is now reduced from the original price of US$3,500 to US$2,900, and a shipping fee of about US$23 is also required.

The body of the Zephyrus Duo 16 is equipped with 6 speakers, supports Dolby Atmos and a virtual 5.1.2-channel surround sound field, bringing different immersive sound effects to users. In terms of peripheral devices, it is equipped with two USB-C sockets, two USB-A plugs, and a microSD card reader. The HDMI 2.1 port can support external monitors for easy work. In terms of connection functions, Bluetooth 5.2 is supported, as well as Wi-Fi 6E plus ROG’s RangeBoost technology, which can increase transmission speed and reduce the chance of connection interruption.

In order to reduce the impact of high-efficiency heat on the laptop, ASUS adopted the AAS Plus 2.0 heat dissipation design on the Zephyrus Duo. When the laptop is turned on, the secondary screen will be lifted and stabilized at an angle of 13 degrees, and an upward 28.5 The mm air intake can introduce and contact more cold air from above, thereby improving heat dissipation efficiency.