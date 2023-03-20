If you would like to wear a smartwatch in the style of the Apple Watch on your wrist, but don’t want to spend a lot of money, you might be looking at alternatives. The Chinese manufacturer Rogbid offers one under the name King. This is an Android-based clone of the Apple Watch. Strictly speaking, it’s an Android smartphone squeezed into a watch. We took a closer look at the smartwatch in the test and clarify whether and for whom the direct import is worthwhile.

design and scope of delivery



Rogbid delivers the King in a chic box reminiscent of the outer packaging of high-quality smartwatches. In addition to the watch itself, the scope of delivery includes two bracelets, one made of synthetic leather and one made of silicone, as well as a charging cable and detailed instructions describing how to use the watch in English and Mandarin.

What immediately strikes you when unpacking the Rogbid King is the design of the watch. The smartwatch is visually reminiscent of the Apple Watch, but the case is significantly thicker and bulkier than the model. While the Apple Watch is a good 10 millimeters thick, the Rogbid King is almost a third wider at 15 millimeters. This makes the watch look quite bulky, especially on smaller wrists.

The fact that the watch comes with two bracelets is a plus. The circumference of the bracelets is also well measured, so that even stronger buyers do not have to buy replacements immediately. The Rogbid King has a push button on the side of the housing and can also be operated via touchscreen. This also works reliably – we did not notice any stuttering or delays during input.

Another plus point: The Rogbid King is certified according to IPx7 and is therefore largely waterproof. So you can wear them in the shower or hold them under water for a short time. However, the watch does not survive longer dives.

operation and app



In the enclosed instructions, Rogbid explicitly points out that no app is required to use the watch. Although we can download an app for the watch via QR code, it only has rudimentary functions: We see all the information and data recorded by the watch as an overview (steps, heart rate, training sessions, etc.). Because we can also read all this information directly on the watch display and the smartwatch can also be connected to other sports apps, the installation is actually not necessary.

If you still want to install the app, after scanning the QR code you will end up on a very rudimentarily designed website from which you can download an Android and an iOS version. If you click on the downloaded file, you first have to click away a warning before you can run the apk.

Because the Rogbid King is an Apple Watch clone from China, it is hardly surprising that both the app and the smartwatch itself have to struggle with various translation errors. Incomplete sentences, sometimes incorrect texts and a mixture of English and German words are the order of the day here.

We also noticed the operation of the watch in part negatively: If you want to use the Google Play Store, for example, you have to log in with a Google account – and the email address and password are entered using a very small keyboard on the screen . Typos are the order of the day here and make the login process a game of patience. The same applies to all other apps that require a user account.

However, there are also a few bright spots: Because the watch’s operating system is based on Android, operation is very intuitive. The individual symbols that we use to call up menus and features of the Rogbid King are clear and easy to understand. If you are familiar with Android, you can also install self-programmed apps on the watch. Another plus point is the display, the brightness of which can be continuously adjusted and which remains easy to read even in direct sunlight.

Rogbid King – photo gallery

activity and training



Because the Rogbid King is a smartwatch and not a sports watch with smart functions, the range of tracking options for athletes is rather limited. There is a pedometer that also delivers reliable results, but the heart rate measurement does not work permanently and has to be activated manually. At least it delivers good and accurate results when idle (deviations were in the low single-digit range compared to the Garmin Fenix ​​6 monitor).

However, when we start an activity, the Rogbid King continuously records the heart rate, as well as the distance traveled and calories burned. You can choose from the following sports as training profiles: running (indoor and outdoor), cycling (indoor and outdoor), hiking, basketball, football, table tennis, badminton (marked on the watch as “Shuttlecock”) and skipping. The training sessions can then be viewed in detail again afterwards on the display of the watch.

A function for strength training, HIIT or more specific sports such as climbing, golfing or surfing is missing, but there are various options available to us via the Google Play Store to circumvent this problem with additional apps. If you want, you can install and use Strava or Freeletics on the watch, for example. The display of the watch works just like the display of a smartphone or tablet, but you have to live with the restrictions mentioned above when using it.

sleep tracking



There are no big surprises in store for us when it comes to sleep tracking. The Rogbid King has a standardized recording of the sleep phases. It automatically and reliably recognizes when you fall asleep and when you wake up, while dividing actual sleep into the various phases. The watch then calculates a score between 0 and 100 points based on the duration of the sleep phases. The more points we collected, the better our sleep. As with any comparable smartwatch, the meaningfulness of the measured values ​​is limited, but they provide a rough guide and can help to improve sleep hygiene.

Additional features and music control



Because you can theoretically install any app from the Google Play Store on the Rogbid King, the range of functions is almost limitless. It is obvious that some apps like Whatsapp or Strava make a lot more sense here than mobile games like Candy Crush or a word processing program.

However, the Rogbid King also offers some additional hardware features that distinguish it from smartwatches such as Garmin watches with a focus on sports functions. Because the Rogbid King not only has an integrated GPS, Glonass and support for Google Maps, but also has a telephony function, face recognition and two integrated cameras. So you can use the smartwatch almost exactly like a smartphone. The Rogbid King even has a SIM slot, so users don’t even need a smartphone if they own such a smartwatch.

But how reliable do telephony, navigation and cameras actually work? In our test, the first two functions were convincing. Even if the operation via the small display is sometimes a bit fiddly, the watch always worked reliably. The cameras, on the other hand, are disappointing: Operation is cumbersome, especially with the lens, which is located on the side of the case below the button. In addition, the quality of the images leaves a lot to be desired. You can’t avoid a reasonably decent smartphone here – but it would also be a bit presumptuous to expect a high-quality camera at the price and the other features of the watch.

battery pack



Rogbid states the battery life of the Rogbid King as 24 hours when the watch is used normally. The stand-by time of the watch should be 7 to 10 days, according to the manufacturer, charging takes 1.5 hours. We were able to confirm all of this information in the test. The running time of the watch is therefore very short, but comparable to that of the Apple Watch. However, we do not expect a longer runtime, or more precisely a larger battery than the integrated 850 mAh, from a watch in this price range.

Preis



Rogbid offers the Rogbid King in two variants: with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage space as well as 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The watch is currently heavily discounted and costs 120 US dollars directly from the manufacturer in the version with a small memory and 190 US dollars with a large memory. With the coupon code TechStage, buyers get a 5 percent discount. At Tomtop, the Rogbid King with 2/16 GB currently costs 140 euros. Delivered from China.

If you order the watch directly from the official Rogbid webshop or from Tomtop, there are no shipping costs (apart from express shipping). However, you have to pay import sales tax and, if applicable, customs duties. Accordingly, buyers should add 19 percent VAT to the respective price of the watch. Compared to the cheapest Apple Watch, you can still get a bargain here.

Banggood provided us with the Rogbid King for testing. There, the smartwatch with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage costs 227 euros. Customs and VAT have already been taken into account here. The variant with 4 GB RAM and 128n GB of Speicher costs 284 euros. Deliveries from China within four weeks.

Conclusion



On paper, the Rogbid King sounds like the jack of all trades among smartwatches, an Apple Watch for the price of a Fitbit tracker. However, buyers have to live with some limitations.

Because the watch not only suffers from translation errors, but also a few problems with operation. You can theoretically install any app from the Google Play Store, but in practice it doesn’t always work as you might wish. In addition, the Rogbid King just looks too bulky to pass as a chic design piece on the wrist.