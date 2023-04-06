This is not a spoof on April Fool’s Day, ROG is really going to launch the first handheld game console “Ally”.

ROG Ally has opened pre-order registration at Best Buy and will use AMD’s custom APU processor. It is likely to use Zen 3 architecture CPU and RDAN 3 architecture GPU with 8 or 12 sets of CU units, but detailed information may still have to wait for ASUS announced.

In addition to the handheld game mode, ROG Ally can also be connected to the screen to become a home machine mode. In addition, it can also be used with the ROG XG Mobile graphics card external expansion box, so that Ally can use a stronger independent GPU.

ROG Ally will adopt a better dual-fan and heat-pipe heat dissipation design, which can bring better heat dissipation and low-noise gaming experience to the handheld.

ROG Ally will provide a panel with 7 inches, 16:9, 1920 x 1080 resolution, 500 nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, and 5ms response speed. The specifications are even better than Steam Deck.

Ally uses the Windows operating system, theoretically supports all PC games of players, and can customize the settings of Ally with its own Armory Crate software.

Interested players can first refer to Dave2D’s unboxing video, and then wait for ASUS to officially launch this first ROG gaming handheld.

source: techpowerup.com、Dave2D