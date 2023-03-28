Home Technology Roguelike real-time PvP RPG “The Changers” launched in South Korea to collect diverse souls to change jobs
NADDIC GAMES Co., Ltd & Maf Studio announced today (28th) that the new smartphone game “The Changers (전직자들)” (iOS / Android) has recently been officially launched on the App Store and Google Play Store in South Korea. According to the official statement, this game is a real-time PvP RPG that integrates Roguelike elements. It is a game that can carry out strategic battles with rich soul transfers.

※This work has not yet been released in Taiwan

Players will be able to collect all kinds of souls in this work to construct a career tree, feel the true power of souls, and try to increase the Rank level of their professions. Strategy, real-time combat, and Roguelike elements constitute the RPG gameplay of this work. The player’s choice will affect the development of the career tree. The SP points obtained with the level up each round will allow the player to freely strengthen and play as a Changer. Defend the world from invaders.

“The Changers (전직자들)” (iOS / Android) is now available on the Korean App Store and Google Play Store.

