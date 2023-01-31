Home Technology Roguelite tower defense “ENDLESS Dungeon” three people cooperate to shoot and kill alien bugs, it will be launched in May this spring | 4Gamers
Technology

Roguelite tower defense “ENDLESS Dungeon” three people cooperate to shoot and kill alien bugs, it will be launched in May this spring | 4Gamers

by admin
Roguelite tower defense “ENDLESS Dungeon” three people cooperate to shoot and kill alien bugs, it will be launched in May this spring | 4Gamers

The tower defense action-adventure game “ENDLESS Dungeon” developed by AMPLITUDE Studios is released on the public release date. The game is expected to be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC Steam/Epic Games Store platforms on May 18, 2023.

The predecessor of “ENDLESS Dungeon” is the pixel wind tower defense game “Dungeon of the ENDLESS” universe launched in 2014. Based on its world view, a 3D multiplayer tower defense adventure game with more refined picture quality is constructed.

In “ENDLESS Dungeon”, players will be trapped in a deserted space station full of alien monsters. They must take fragile crystal robots to shuttle through various space cabins. Bugs, robots, and alien monsters will stop at nothing to annihilate you and the crystal robots.

Players can go on a solo adventure or gather a team of up to 3 people to explore together, choosing from a kaleidoscopic range of weapons such as a violent flamethrower or a poisonous sniper rifle, and each hero has unique abilities.

ss_73b51533f89d00981127a842885db7beb00aff43.1920x1080

For example, the steadfast Bunker can serve as the team’s forward to absorb damage, the irascible Blaze is good at blowing up everything, and Xiaosuke can use her “unique” incense to heal teammates’ injuries.

ss_f0c8fe53f558a951ff998d3e78cd7942784a2a7f.1920x1080ss_dadabe2ab9369e8cc263cb9d2341f3e53c0e0c3d.1920x1080ss_cf9ccf61a6a4a1555739c6384bcd8240f58108c3.1920x1080ss_a43cd7b3d302dadddfadff750b76032fbdaaafc6.1920x1080ss_745e63eefa3aba306a3d52a23d369697c939ae3a.1920x1080ss_717eda550ac3c7e03fc91eea589335245ca2f6f9.1920x1080ss_3d57fc38d9fc8ef6b77d8d27b0cb95ce97ac3920.1920x1080

Don’t be afraid, the official emphasizes that every time you die in battle, you can be reborn in the tavern of the space station, so as to upgrade heroes and weapons, unlock a new route to the core, or chat with the residents in the station, listen to live singing, and have a drink that has a buff effect Delicious cocktails, and discover the secrets of the heroes during the game.

See also  The artificial intelligence that predicts where a penalty will be taken

ss_e49d4a7dcc8b4b135f5dc450bf53ce5d590bb9de.1920x1080

ss_ee6ba07bf50b61e354a910e2185187802cd925e9.1920x1080

The tower defense action-adventure game “ENDLESS Dungeon” developed by AMPLITUDE Studios is expected to be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC Steam/Epic Games Store on May 18, 2023. The game is currently open for pre-order , interested players can first add to the wish list.

You may also like

One to three SilverStone HELA 850R Platinum power...

Sequential reading and writing up to 582MB/s!! WD...

Logitech G Cloud Cloud Gaming Handheld Review: Challenge...

A nuclear rocket to go to Mars: NASA...

Foreign media compared Apple M2 Pro / Max...

A nuclear rocket to go to Mars: NASA...

IGN: Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo will not attend E3...

WWE wrestler to serve as commentator in Street...

Accelerate the elimination of App content that has...

Buy Meta Quest Pro for US$1,100, save US$400

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy