The tower defense action-adventure game “ENDLESS Dungeon” developed by AMPLITUDE Studios is released on the public release date. The game is expected to be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC Steam/Epic Games Store platforms on May 18, 2023.

The predecessor of “ENDLESS Dungeon” is the pixel wind tower defense game “Dungeon of the ENDLESS” universe launched in 2014. Based on its world view, a 3D multiplayer tower defense adventure game with more refined picture quality is constructed.

In “ENDLESS Dungeon”, players will be trapped in a deserted space station full of alien monsters. They must take fragile crystal robots to shuttle through various space cabins. Bugs, robots, and alien monsters will stop at nothing to annihilate you and the crystal robots.

Players can go on a solo adventure or gather a team of up to 3 people to explore together, choosing from a kaleidoscopic range of weapons such as a violent flamethrower or a poisonous sniper rifle, and each hero has unique abilities.

For example, the steadfast Bunker can serve as the team’s forward to absorb damage, the irascible Blaze is good at blowing up everything, and Xiaosuke can use her “unique” incense to heal teammates’ injuries.

Don’t be afraid, the official emphasizes that every time you die in battle, you can be reborn in the tavern of the space station, so as to upgrade heroes and weapons, unlock a new route to the core, or chat with the residents in the station, listen to live singing, and have a drink that has a buff effect Delicious cocktails, and discover the secrets of the heroes during the game.

