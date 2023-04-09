The Belgian modified watch brand Designa Individual Watches (DiW) mainly targets popular Rolex series such as Water Ghost, Daytona or GMT-Master II, etc., but they sometimes also target some Rolex sports watches that have not received so much market attention. Modifications, such as the Milgauss that has been widely rumored in the market for several years, DiW is also very interested in giving full play to their design talents, and it is not rare for DiW to modify Milgauss. This time I will introduce one of the works “Milgauss Aviator”.

From the name of the watch “Aviator” (Aviator) is actually not easy to connect with the brand’s design concept, because when looking at the Milgauss Aviator, it seems that the world of flying will not immediately come to mind, but what is certain is that the visual effect of this green glass is absolutely eye-catching. Because DiW sincerely integrates multiple technologies and technological materials, it gives the watch a brand-new image that escapes the original design.

The Rolex Milgauss watch Aviator transformed by DiW is limited to 20 pieces. (Click to enlarge and browse)▼▼▼

Milgauss Aviator plated the stainless steel case, crown and chain belt with DLC diamond-like carbon plating material into a cool all-black tone, and the bezel also has a breakthrough change, because DiW not only changed the bezel to a pit pattern, but also Made of carbon fiber material! In this way, it is equivalent to breaking the established impression of green glass. The change in the bezel alone is enough to highlight the difference between it and the original design.

Surprises are yet to come, Milgauss Aviator, the original green glass dial color is electro-optic blue and black, DiW has one or two, and even the dial is changed to carbon fiber material, and the scale on the outer edge of the dial is also changed. From orange to white, the hour and minute hands and the lightning second hand are all plated in black. In addition, the tip of the lightning needle is dotted with green luminous material to make the reading of the seconds more intuitive and clear.

The 3, 6, and 9 o’clock hour markers of Milgauss Aviator are different from other azimuth hour markers filled with white luminous materials. DiW replaced these three places with black hour markers, and at the same time pulled up the time markers between 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock. A green line is connected in series, which instantly reminds people of the cross axis on the aircraft instrument (although the green line is only horizontal). I don’t know if DiW echoes the name of the watch from this detail. In short, the green line here is the same as the green one at 12 o’clock. The words “MILGAUSS” match well with the green sapphire mirror of the watch, and the carbon fiber pattern on the dial is irregularly distributed, so it can also strengthen the visual uniqueness of the watch, which means that the Milgauss Aviator that every watch owner gets will not grow long Exactly the same, irresistibly attractive.

This green glass modified by DiW is limited to 20 pieces, and the asking price is 23,990 Euros (equivalent to HKD 199,880 in contract), which is a bit higher than the secondary market price of the original model. When this series of watches is relatively unpopular, it costs a lot of money to start. Its modified version is still a test of the love of collectors, so although the watch is rare and special, there is still a chance to buy the Milgauss Aviator, unlike DiW’s other popular Rolex watches that may be locked up by collectors soon after they are released. Ordered into the command.

[This article was awarded "world luxury" Authorized reprint, original text: Surprising carbon fiber Rolex Milgauss green glass]