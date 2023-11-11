Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake Reveals Enhanced Battle System Details

Koei Tecmo Taiwan has recently released details of the battle system for the historical simulation game “Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake”. The game, available on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam platforms, features improved tactics and graphics quality, making it a must-have for fans of the “Three Kingdoms” series.

The combat system is a remake of the original system based on “Romance of the Three Kingdoms VIII” and “Romance of the Three Kingdoms VIII with Power Enhanced Edition”. According to Koei Tecmo Taiwan, the game retains the charm of the combat system of “Romance of the Three Kingdoms VIII” while re-adjusting the combat rhythm and balance. Additionally, the game introduces elements such as “Connection” with military commanders and the “emotions” of the troops to make battles even more tactical.

The completely new battle map has been fully updated, evolving from the 2D map of “Romance of the Three Kingdoms VIII” to a fusion of 2D and 3D technology. The game incorporates ink painting and 3D graphics to create an immersive feeling for players.

Moreover, the game introduces a “Military Council” before the battle begins. In this setting, the overall strategy of the battle is decided, along with the configuration of generals and the adoption of specific strategies. Players can also set up “traps” in the “Military Council” to influence the emotional state of troops and create a favorable situation in battles.

Furthermore, the game allows players to organize “units” and “ships” to make the battle more beneficial to their side. The various types of troops have their own advantages and disadvantages, requiring players to find the best way to organize and apply them on the battlefield.

Another exciting feature is the expansion of the “tactics” system, with the number of tactics increasing from 15 to 40. Players can also equip troops with special “tactics” using siege weapons such as “charging cars” and “catapults”.

Lastly, the game offers a fierce “one-on-one” battle between heroes from all walks of life, showcasing exquisite 3D character models and voiceovers throughout the process.

With its improved tactics, graphics quality, and exciting battle system, “Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake” is set to be a hit among fans of historical simulation games and the iconic “Three Kingdoms” series.

