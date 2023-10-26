Rome, Milan, Florence and Venice: new Google Maps based on AI also in Italy

Immersive View for Routes e Lens on Mapstwo of the most interesting innovations revealed by Google between the end of 2022 and mid-2023 (the we had seen it in action in Mountain View), finally arrive in Italy too. As well as in many other locations around the world.

Both features are basically based on a mix of augmented reality (things?) and artificial intelligencewhich is definitely the keyword of the year for Google too.

Maps for traveling into the future

Immersive View for Routes, initially available only in Los Angeles, London, New York, San Francisco and Tokyo, combines aerial photos, Street View images and a 3D reconstruction of locations to somehow travel through time. In what sense? In the sense that you can look for information on the street of a city or on a route from one point to another and see what it will be like at a certain time of a certain day of a certain monthwith AI that will show passers-by, traffic and weather conditions as they (are) expected to be.

From Google they have explained that this function will be available “later this week”on Android and iOS also for Firenze, VeneziaAmsterdam, Barcelona, ​​Dublin, Las Vegas, Miami, Paris, San Jose and Seattle.

Lens on Mapswhich is somewhat of an evolution of Search with Live View and last year it was only in London, New York, Paris, San Francisco and Tokyocombines AI and augmented reality to do searches inside Maps without even having to write something: lift your smartphone, frame the surroundings with the camera and you will see them superimposed on the real world information about what is around you, such as bars, ATMs, restaurants, pharmacies and so on. Then just one touch is enough for the app to guide you to your destination.

Also “during this week” (and always on Android and iOS), Lens on Maps will become available in others 50 cities in the world, including Milan, RomeAustin, Las Vegas, Sao Paulo and Taipei.

Easier searches within the app

Between the other news announced for Maps (many those related to electric vehicles), what perhaps struck us most is how they will be improved searches also within the appwhich will work in a similar way to searches done on Google through the browser: meaningfully and based on context and no longer just in relation to keywords

Thanks to the work behind the scenes of artificial intelligence, this will be possible type even complex or vague sentences (“things to do in Rome” or “art exhibitions in Genoa”) to see a series of markers and points of interest that answer the question appear on the map. The advantage of doing this inside Mapsrather than in a browser window which then (perhaps) leads to Maps, is that the directions to where you want to go are more easily just a click away.

And Google they explained that these innovations will be available this week on Android and iOS, starting from France, Germany, Japan, Great Britain and the United States, but that for restaurants and businesses they will arrive “worldwide” later this year.

The relationship of Italians with maps

On the occasion of these announcements, Google also announced the results of a research conducted by Censuswide on what Italians are interested in when it comes to map apps: over 90% of those interviewed said they found the possibility of having a visual preview of their route before setting off useful, while the main reasons why they look for travel information is avoid traffic and busy roads (53% of responses)feeling safer (50%), feeling more prepared (46%) and traveling with family (25%).

As regards the various types of travel, the motorists they find information on traffic levels (63%), the fastest route (54%) and parking (49%) more useful before setting off; for the cyclists, the most important thing is obviously access to cycle paths along their route (71%), followed by the type of road (48%), knowing where to store the bicycle (41%) and the fastest route (40% ); finally, those who move standing and use public transport revealed that they would like to know in advance the fastest route (50% of responses), have access to information on public transport (40%) and have information that helps them move safely along the route (39% ).

