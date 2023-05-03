Rooms are reborn on Airbnb, the CEO: “Let’s go back to our origins”

“At the beginning of the pandemic we have lost 80% of our business in 8 weeks: This shock brought us back to focus on the main mission after years of maybe getting lost in too many directions. Airbnb Rooms, which I wanted to launch sooner mainly due to the need to offer cheaper solutions, was a necessary step: it’s about people, not about travel, and about bringing them back together. This does Airbnb”.

The words are of Brian Chesky, 41, CEO and co-founder of Airbnb, the platform that has revolutionized the way we travel in the last 15 years, transforming holidays into a lifestyle. He answered exclusively to Italian Tech’s questions on the occasion of the reserved debut event of an important series of updates in New York. To tell the truth, it is the most important package of novelties that brings the spirit back to its origins. Waiting for the “big and crazy projects” for next year, all based on artificial intelligence and additional services.

With the spring release, Airbnb it goes back to when the then 27-year-old Chesky and Joe Gebbia, in 2007, decided to place an air mattress in the living room of their home in San Francisco and thus transform the shared accommodation into a bed & breakfast. Shortly afterwards, with the arrival of Nathan Blecharczyk, airbedandbreakfast.com would be born, the forerunner of the giant that Airbnb has become today with its over 6 million listings worldwide for every imaginable category of solutions, from castles to stilt houses , from tree houses to ultra-luxurious villas: “I am particularly proud of how those who work with us have taken advantage of these difficult years that we have behind us – Chesky explained to us from a post-modern loft to SoHo events – A crisis is a huge opportunity, not to be missed. Healthy companies can overcome them but only large groups can exploit them to redefine themselves. Character comes out just when the going gets tough. Before the pandemic we were losing money but we came out stronger than ever. As I said, I would have tackled the issue of convenience for guests and hosts sooner, but better late than never”.

What’s new: the front of ancillary services

The new release therefore looks back to the roots with the Room category: the platform was created above all to allow travelers to stay in a room at another person’s home, with the advantage of spending little (over 80% of private rooms effects a cost less than $100 a night, with an average rate of 67) and experience the destinations in depth with the help of a so-called local. If one million ads out of six total still concern rooms, perhaps this spirit had weakened over the course of the 15-year entrepreneurial history. Not to mention that, with the definitive closure of the pandemic, Airbnb expects over 300 million arrivals for the current year in the accommodation proposed by its hostsi.e. by owners or managers of rooms and houses.

Chesky ha other developments were also brought forward to Italian Tech, which we will see later. For example, the platform has always dealt with accommodation and more recently with experiences without ever expanding towards the so-called ancillary services, from luggage storage (where Italy boasts world-leading startups such as Radical Storage) to airport or city transfers: “ Even before the pandemic we were working on this front but we obviously had to put everything on hold – Chesky explained to us – In fact we are looking carefully at the services and we will probably develop them both internally, by integrating them into the platform, and by collaborating with more established companies. There are hundreds of companies on the market and it will perhaps be the hosts themselves who offer them to guests to manage the collateral aspects of the stay. There are no definite plans yet but we are working on it”.





What is Airbnb Rooms: Finding the right people (and rooms).

Returning to Airbnb Rooms, for more and more people to decide to stay in a room, they need to feel comfortable. Now they will have much more information about the people they will stay with: just select the host icon, which will have a richer and more evident profile, to consult personal details, from profession to personal trivia to the level of interaction you can expect during your stay, languages ​​spoken, hobbies and even education. Then comes a new category dedicated to rooms, so as to make them easier to identify in the vast sea of ​​proposals, and each announcement will include information on shared spaces such as the kitchen, living room or garden and above all new functions for privacy: an aspect essential when you decide to sleep in someone else’s house. For this all ads in the category Rooms will clearly indicate important aspects but which often take a back seatfor example if the bedroom door has a lock, if the bathroom is shared or private and if other people besides the host will be present inside the house during the stay.

Chesky: “There’s room for everyone on Airbnb”

The CEO also debunked any recent controversies about big real estate managers (1% of Airbnb hosts which, however, manage 25% of the ads), some of which have allegedly threatened to leave the platform and compete with it perhaps through other channels. An entirely business theme, which however also involves travellers: “On Airbnb there is room for everyone. Many of these managers were also previously active on many platforms and then landed on ours too – added Chesky – Honestly, today we don’t have many accommodations present on more platforms than ours than there were last year. In short the news of the past weeks is false. If anything, it is true that many owners and managers of a large number of apartments see us as a mere distribution channel. And that’s fine with us, they’re important to Airbnb. We are happy to function at best as a simple distribution channel. But our soul is made up of people who decide to share their home”.

Taxes and depopulation of art cities: “We are partners, not enemies”

Other hot fronts for Airbnb have always been those of taxation and above all the accusation of favoring the depopulation of the cities, in particular of the historical centers of the art localities as far as Italy is concerned (where, however, this dynamic, as in the case of Venice, had begun many years before Airbnb). On this too Chesky showed no doubts: “We must be partners with the cities, ever closer partners. For years now we have understood that the universal models applied to cities and cultures that are so different from each other do not work. We have to deal with each administration. It is difficult to do it in thousands of different cities and countries but we have to try, taking into account their decisions. On the other hand, we have rarely clashed with local administrations: they are rather long-term relationships with ups and downs, also to find alternatives to the problems of mass tourism. The so-called overtourism is obviously one of them, because it brings too many people in the same place and at the same times, and we need to work on that. We have a dedicated team led by Jay Carney, who we hired from Amazon last year and who is the global head of policy. For each of the main markets, including Italy, there are people who follow this type of negotiation”.

From customer service to bespoke accommodations: AI will change tourism

Artificial intelligence has turned all perspectives upside down not only in technology. In that territory on the border between tech and tourism, AI, which Chesky defines as “a revolution that is as profound as the diffusion of the Internet for the world of travel”, will develop in at least two directions. At the beginning, and in all likelihood as early as next year, on Airbnb it will be particularly useful in eliminating reaction times in travel assistance: “We have no front desk and we manage millions of accommodations – was Chesky’s reflection – AI will lead us to offer something like this and clear answers to customers in seconds. Human supervision will always be needed, for example in the most serious cases”. Then in the search for accommodations, to really find tailor-made ones, and finally in providing a personal concierge to each guest: “OpenAI and the other companies are building the infrastructure, as if they were highways, with our services we build the cars that will travel along them. Next year we will release many new things and AI will be at the center of new services”.

The other news: clearer checkout and assistance in 2 minutes

Returning to tourism and in view of a record-breaking season, in addition to the relaunch of the rooms, Airbnb has introduced another 50 innovations, always designed starting from community feedback, in the most substantial update ever. For example, there are clearer instructions for check-out: when writing the review, guests will also be able to report if, in their opinion, the host has made excessive requests. Listings that frequently receive low guest ratings for this reason will be removed from the site. They were then improved the maps, used by 80% of those looking for accommodation, and a new wishlist interface has been introduced, the favorites lists that are a source of inspiration for many. Again, referring to the updates of the past years designed for digital nomads, the platform has made the monthly stays: for those longer than 3 months, Airbnb will significantly reduce the service fee charged to the guest starting from the third month onwards. In addition, the new Months button features a completely renewed interface which facilitates the search for accommodation in a range from 1 to 12 months. In terms of security, a priority assistance service starts during your stay, with a team available 24/7 who aim to answer 90% of calls in English in two minutes or less. Payments in 4 installments over six weeks with the partner Klarna are also launched, but for now only in Canada and the United States, and another fundamental aspect is fixed for those planning a trip: if a host cancels the reservation less than 30 days from the start of the stay, in most cases the guest will receive an immediate credit which they can use to quickly rebook another accommodation.