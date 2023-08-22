Roscosmos Luna 25 Mission Ends in Crash Landing on the Moon

Russian Luna 25 Mission Crashes into Moon’s Surface

The highly-anticipated Luna 25 mission, conducted by the Russian space agency Roscosmos, has ended in disappointment as the spacecraft crashed into the moon’s surface. The mission, which aimed to land at the lunar south pole, had been eagerly watched as Russia’s first lunar mission in 50 years.

According to the flight schedule, the Luna 25 spacecraft was set to emit a boost to form its pre-landing elliptical orbit on August 19. However, at approximately 11:57 UTC, communication with the spacecraft was abruptly cut off. Despite extensive efforts to locate and establish contact with the device, no successful outcomes were reported.

Preliminary analysis suggests that the deviation of the actual impulse parameters from the calculated ones led to the spacecraft switching to an off-design orbit, ultimately resulting in a collision with the lunar surface. In light of this setback, an interdepartmental commission will be formed to investigate the precise reasons behind the mission’s failure.

Launched on August 10, Luna 25 marked Russia’s comeback in lunar exploration since its last mission, Luna-24, in 1976 during the Soviet era. As part of its mission, Luna 25 aimed to land on the moon’s south pole, alongside India’s Chandrayaan 3, with the ambitious goal of being the first to achieve this milestone. The lunar south pole is of particular interest due to the presence of water ice in its craters, making it a potential site for future human habitation.

Once on the moon’s surface, the Luna 25 spacecraft was slated to conduct comprehensive studies on the lunar soil and exosphere, the extremely thin atmosphere surrounding the moon. Equipped with a robotic arm, the spacecraft had the capability to collect soil samples for detailed analysis. The mission’s experiments were anticipated to last for a year, providing valuable insights into the lunar environment.

As the investigation into the Luna 25 mission’s failure begins, scientists and space agencies worldwide will be closely observing the findings to inform future lunar exploration endeavors and ensure the successful execution of planned missions.

