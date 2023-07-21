Rosenberger OSI supports the network structure of the City of Children and Teenagers with the optical fiber distribution infrastructure of the Genoa Aquarium. The Genoa Aquarium and the City of Children and Teens are managed by Costa Edutainment, which in Italy manages public and private structures dedicated to recreational, cultural, educational, study and scientific research activities.

A future-proof structure

Costa Edutainment’s need was to integrate the new structure of the City of Children and Teens, built on the ground floor of the Genoa Aquarium building, with the fiber optic distribution infrastructure existing. The pre-existing wiring dated back in part to 1992 (construction of Expo Colombo) and in part to 1996. For the construction of the new structure, OM4 sections were developed to be integrated with the backbones present in the building.

An optimal timing

For this reason, all the links between the data center and the floor cabinets present in the Acquario building have been updated, with the pre-connectorized PreCONNECT SMAP-G2 OM4 solution by Rosenberger OSI. This solution made it possible to organize installation, rack installation and commissioning in an extremely short time (Plug & Play), at the same time with the certainty of a guaranteed and certified system. The new solution includes 10G OM4 links with LC Compact connectors and patch panels with a density of 96 fibers per unit.

Rosenberger OSI supports the optical fiber of the Genoa Aquarium

Costa Edutainment technicians, Giulio Quarto (ICT Manager) and Filippo Costa (ICT Corporate Advisor) have noticed many advantages during the application of the solution. That is: simplicity, speed of installation and timely supply. During installation it was about 30 minutes when changing links (from old to new) thanks to the use of Rosenberger OSI factory pre-terminated cables.

Future implementations

The requirements are met and everything complies with expectations. Once tested, the solution will be used for new implementations or revamping in the group structures. Compared with the previous solution, the current one presents a better one performance of the optical link which will allow further evolutions over time of the present 10G link. The solution will be extended to the other Costa Edutainment parks.

Rosenberger OSI and Costa Edutainment

Filippo Costa, ICT Corporate Advisor of Costa Edutainment

Our company has always looked for partners and solutions capable of offering excellent technology that is easy to implement and long-lasting. Thanks to Rosenberger OSI we were able to to analyze our needs, translate them into an executive project, implement them and put them into service in a very short time.

The advantages and flexibility of Rosenberger OSI proposals

Paolo Parabelli, Sales Manager Italy and Sales Team Europe Rosenberger OSI

We are satisfied and proud to have developed the project for an important structure such as that of theGenova’s aquarium. Our solutions have demonstrated the possibility and flexibility of integrating environments other than the classic data center. Furthermore, the use of factory pre-connectored trunk cable technology is an advantage because it does not require specialists for the installation itself and the need for tools or measuring devices.

