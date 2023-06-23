ROST no longer wants to be a splash of startups and is bringing in fresh investors

Styrian founder Liza Brandstätter’s rosé wine Spritzer ROST has 5.9% alcohol, and new investors now have 25 percent of her 2017-founded startup, which goes by the name of Malum et Uva GmbH. With Loonshot, a new Tyrolean investor specializing in FMCG and AgTech startups has joined ROST. As early as 2021, the 2M2M investors Hans Peter Haselsteiner and Alex Schütz entered the company at a valuation of 250,000 euros – now the company is said to have received a higher, unspecified valuation.

In any case: “Especially in the F&B area, quick action is important; that’s exactly my character too. With Bernhard – Stefan Müller and Loonshot Ventures, I think we have found the right partner here to be able to grow quickly and make ROST a drink that is now an integral part of every shelf and drinks menu,” said Brandstätter in a press release. “We are always looking for companies where, in addition to the financial aspect, we can really make an impact. This is not least due to our sales networks to retailers, restaurants and hotels, but also in the international event sector, so the decision to invest was an easy one for us in the end,” says Müller.

Rost: Styrian beverage startup delivers high-quality rosé splashes

Positioning as a wine cocktail

What are the joint plans with the new lead investor? With new packaging, they want to appeal more to the festival scene (change from glass to PET, then recyclable material should follow), and a gastronomy line is to come in order to create a positioning away from splashes towards (higher-priced) wine cocktails. Further internationalization should also happen.

“For 3 weeks we have been in Germany (Frankfurt, Berlin, Stuttgart, Munich, Hamburg), Switzerland (Zurich) in bars and at Billa and Billa Plus in Styria,” says Müller. Further listings in Eastern Europe and Germany are the goal. In addition, one would negotiate with “two very well-known brands” about new signature drinks.

The rosé wine splash from Brandstätter has so far been produced together with the Styrian winegrowers’ association Archduke Johann Weine and bottled by Christof Krispel in Markt Hartmannsdorf.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

