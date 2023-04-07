Home Technology Rough Crafts Creates New Harley-Davidson Custom Model “Miltown Moonshine”
Rough Crafts Creates New Harley-Davidson Custom Model “Miltown Moonshine”

Rough Crafts, a Taiwanese heavy machinery refitting factory managed by Winston Yeh, once again ushered in a new work, this time with the theme of the 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob model, to create a new “Miltown Moonshine” custom model.

This car is an extension of the theme of “Graphite Speedster”, which Rough Crafts won the 4th place in the free modification group of AMD World Championship in 2014, aiming to create a version that is easier for car owners to maintain. As always, longtime Rough Crafts partners can be seen including Rebuffini spring forks, Öhlins shocks, Beringer 4D brakes, BT Choppers seats and more.

In the end, Rover Works Custom Paint is still responsible for the paint coating, glass fiber and carbon fiber are used by SFC Simon Fiber Craft, and the final assembly is completed by CT-Garage. Interested readers may wish to browse the gallery above to view more complete car customization details.

