Roundcube: Warning of a new IT security gap

As the BSI reports, vulnerabilities have been identified for Roundcube. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 23, 2023 to a vulnerability with several vulnerabilities for Roundcube that became known on November 19, 2021. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the products Debian Linux and Open Source Roundcube are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog (Status: 06/22/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities for Roundcube – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,1

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.1.

Roundcube Bug: Description of the attack

Roundcube is an open source webmail system based on PHP.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Roundcube to perform a cross-site scripting attack or SQL injection.

The vulnerability is identified with the unique CVE identification numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2021-44025 and CVE-2021-44026 traded.

Systems affected by the Roundcube vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Open Source Roundcube Open Source Roundcube

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog vom 2023-06-22 (23.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Debian Security Advisory DLA-2840 vom 2021-12-06 (07.12.2021)

For more information, see:

Debian Security Advisory DSA-5013 vom 2021-11-27 (29.11.2021)

For more information, see:

NIST Database vom 2021-11-18 (19.11.2021)

For more information, see:

NIST Database vom 2021-11-18 (19.11.2021)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 4th version of this IT security notice for Roundcube. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

11/19/2021 – Initial version

11/29/2021 – Added new updates from Debian

12/07/2021 – Added new updates from Debian

2023-06-23 – Added exploit note for CVE-2021-44026

