The plot-to-narrative adventure game “Route Ninety-Six” developed by DigixArt Studio has been loved by many players since its launch. As of today, there are more than 10,000 comments on Steam, and more than 90% of them are extremely favorable.

Recently, the prequel “Route Ninety-Six: Mile 0” ushered in the prequel of “Route Ninety-Six”. In the new work, DigixArt Studio’s own music game “Dream Melody” and the characters and gameplay of “Route Ninety-Six” are integrated into the new work. Wait, the three games are intertwined together to form a complete world. Compared with the previous game, “Route Ninety-six: Mile 0” has more choices and multiple endings in terms of gameplay. Because the ending of the prequel has been determined, it is more focused on music. The parkour gameplay mainly brings players more plot content.

The design of the prequel “Route Ninety-six: Mile 0” is connected to the plot of “Route Ninety-six”. No matter which work a new player plays first, it will have little effect on the game experience. “Route Ninety-six: Mile 0” “was launched on 4/4, and the price on Steam is 356 yuan. The current limited-time discount is only 405 yuan to buy the combination package of “Route Ninety-six” and “Route Ninety-six: 0 Miles”. Interested players can Get it before the special sale ends on April 11th.