Router per Fibra ottica AVM FRITZ!Box alla FTTH Conference

Optical fiber: AVM will present the next generation of FRITZ!Box Fiber at the FTTH Conference 2023 to be held from 18 to 20 April in Madrid. The two new fiber optic models with Wi-Fi 7 designed for gamers, home office and streaming, they guarantee a super-fast fiber optic connection for the home network. With the FRITZ!Box 5690 Prousers have at their disposal a device that supports DSL connection as well as fiber (AON and GPON).

AVM also presents the FRITZ!Box 5690 XGS con speeds up to 10 Gbit/s for connection technology XGS-PON. In addition to Wi-Fi 7, the two new FRITZ!Box devices also include support for Zigbee and are Matter ready, to offer even more functionality for the Smart Home. With the AVM FRITZ!Box connected directly to the fiber optic connection, users get an energy-efficient and future-proof solution with a wide range of network options. AVM will show, at the hall 9 – stand G11, visitors to the complete range of FRITZ! products.

The future of broadband with FRITZ!

Il FRITZ!Box 5690 Pro combines DSL and fiber optics (AON and GPON) in one model for the first time. The device ensures fast access to the Internet and offers flexibility in those areas where fiber optic connections have not yet been implemented. The FRITZ!Box 5690 Pro transmits on 2.4, 5 and 6 GHz, the new frequency range for Wi-Fi to achieve even higher transmission speeds thanks to an especially large channel bandwidth.

In addition to the current Wi-Fi 6 standard, the FRITZ!Box 5690 Pro already supports Wi-Fi 7 with improvements in terms of latency, speed and effectiveness on all bands. For the smart home, the new FRITZ!Box 5690 Pro also offers the Zigbee standard for the first time and is already prepared for Matter. AVM presents the FRITZ!Box 5690 XGS for XGS-PON ultra-fast fiber connection. Thanks to powerful Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6, a 10-gigabit WAN/LAN port and the well-known wide range of functions FRITZ! for telephony, Smart Home and networking, it is the perfect gateway for all home network applications. The FRITZ!Box 5690 XGS supports Zigbee and is compatible with the Matter standard.

FRITZ!Box 5690 Pro

Powerful integrated fiber optic and DSL router

Supports fiber standards: GPON up to 2.5Gbit/s, AON up to 1Gbit/s

Can be used on a fiber optic modem (ONT) with 2.5 Gbit/s (WAN)

DSL support included, 35b supervectoring at 250 Mbit/s

Mesh tribanda, 4×4 on 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz e 6 GHz / Wi-Fi 7, 6E, 6

Wi-Fi speeds: 2.4GHz: up to 1200Mbit/s, 5GHz: up to 5760Mbit/s, 6GHz: up to 11.53Gbit/s

1 LAN/WAN port at 2.5 gigabit and 4 LAN ports at 1 Gbit/s

Telephony via DECT, IP/SIP and 1 analogue telephone connection (FXS)

Smart Home via DECT ULE and Zigbee, Matter in preparation

1 x USB 3.1 (Gen 2) for Mobile Broadband (5G/4G) dongles as well as storage media and printers

FRITZ!Box 5690 XGS

High speed fiber optic router up to 10 Gbit/s

It supports XGS-PON fiber optic standard

It can be used on a fiber optic modem (ONT) with 10 Gbit/s (WAN).

Wi-Fi mesh, 4×4 su 2,4 GHz, 5 GHz e 6 GHz / Wi-Fi 7, 6E, 6

Wi-Fi speed: 2.4GHz: up to 1200Mbit/s, 5GHz: up to 5760Mbit/s

1 LAN/WAN port at 10 gigabit and 4 LAN ports at 1 Gbit/s

Telephony via DECT, IP/SIP and 1 analogue telephone connection (FXS)

Smart Home via DECT ULE and Zigbee, Matter in preparation

1 x USB 3.1 (Gen 2) for Mobile Broadband (5G/4G) dongles as well as storage media and printers

FRITZ! Box 6860 5G