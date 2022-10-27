Map / SE

“Royal Knights 2: Reborn” (Tactics Ogre: Reborn) will be officially launched in Taiwan in mid-November. Thanks to the official invitation, the game corner has experienced the game for a while. Let the author share the features of this game with players from several major aspects such as system, combat rhythm, and plot.

The grand worldview of Matsuno Yasuki

When you open the title of the game, you can fully feel the vastness of the world view of this game. The author thinks that Matsuno Yasushi has woven a world that RPG players really want to immerse in with words alone. At the beginning of the game, players will see many options for shaping the world, such as “the choice to face the battle”, “the gods served in the heart”, etc., and immediately feel the rich settings.

Map / SE

Map / SE

After actually entering the plot, there are a lot of characters on the stage. This is a multi-line plot and multiple endings of the group drama, and the way of selecting the level is adopted. In addition, the process of simulated war chess where the enemy moves and we move is slow. It is recommended that you have More than 1 hour, and then play slowly, the experience will be more complete.

Old-school leisurely war chess system

Battle chess battles are the focus of this “Royal Knights 2: Rebirth”, and this remastered version tends to be remastered with improved image quality. It feels a bit dated); but the playability is definitely rich!

Map / SE

At the beginning, I played the battle between the two armies, because there are too many elements in the game, so there will be a long teaching. But please understand each player patiently, because these are all very serious designs by the producer Yasuo Matsuno back then. The purpose is to let everyone play until the later stage, and it really has a sense of presence like a commander.

During the battle, the player will choose a strike unit from the protagonist group of knights. After the attack, our army and enemy units will be placed in the battle area respectively, and the battle will begin. The order of actions in this game is based on the order in which each unit consumes “WT (Waiting Turn)”. Combat with a wealth of arms and various commands.

The WT scale is calculated based on the weight of equipment, arms and actions, so the order of actions of units will change at any time. Players need to flexibly adjust their tactics in the melee between the enemy and the enemy. Winning step by step.

Summarize

In short, for more seasoned players, the mere fact that Knights Royale 2: Rebirth is coming to this generation in a remastered form means a lot.

And if you are a relatively young player and have just fallen in love with war chess games such as “Triangle Strategy” in recent years, then this game is quite suitable for you! Because the many pioneering systems established by Emperor Rider 2 are the cornerstones that make these games shine, and the classic status has been talked about by old players; so as long as you like strategy games and don’t pursue gorgeous graphics, the author is quite It is recommended to play and watch this “Royal Knights 2: Rebirth”.