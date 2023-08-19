RPCS3 Team to Launch New Version of PS4 Emulator with Audio and Game Controller Support

RPCS3 Team Announces New Version of PS4 Emulator RPCSX with Audio and Game Controller Support

The RPCS3 team, known for developing the popular PS3 emulator, has recently revealed plans to launch a new version of their PS4 emulator, RPCSX. This update aims to enhance the user experience by adding support for audio and game controllers.

Previously, the PS4 version of the game “Sonic Mania” was already compatible with this emulator. However, it had several shortcomings, including unstable operation and limited functionality. The existing version could only run the game in a basic manner, leaving much room for adjustments and improvements.

In a recent development, a player named BrutalSam shared a demo video of “Sonic Mania” running on RPCSX on YouTube, confirming that the emulator now supports audio and PS4 game controllers. This demonstration further solidifies the team’s commitment to enhancing the gaming experience for PC players.

The RPCS3 emulator is a collaborative effort by DH, kd-11, and Nekotekina. Over the course of twelve years, the team has made significant strides in the realm of PS3 games. They have successfully simulated and run around 2,500 games out of the 3,500 titles available for the PS3.

DH, one of the key members of the team, revealed that RPCSX is still in its early stages. However, their ultimate goal is to emulate all PS4 games, thereby providing PC players with the opportunity to enjoy a wide array of popular titles on their computers.

Once fully developed, PC players can anticipate playing popular PS4 games on the RPCSX emulator, including “Bloodborne,” “Dreams,” “Gravity Raptors End,” “Infamous: Second Son,” “Cannibal TRICO the Eagle,” the Shadow of the Colossus remake, and many more.

This breakthrough in PlayStation emulation opens up exciting possibilities for PC gamers who crave access to a broader range of gaming experiences. With the ongoing advancements from the RPCS3 team, the future looks promising for gaming enthusiasts eager to explore the world of PlayStation on their personal computers.

