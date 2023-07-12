RPG shows chic trailer and triggers hype

If you like the post-apocalypse, you won’t be able to avoid the Fallout series. Now, however, an RPG rival is in the starting blocks that could rival Bethesda. The fans also quickly became curious.

Competition in the post-apocalypse: This is what the fallout alternative looks like

who after one RPG-Shooter in der Postapokalypse searches will not get past the Fallout series. Ashfall now wants to make his own contribution to the genre, though. The project from developer Legendary Star now presents its own world in a detailed trailer.

There is a usual desolate world to see in which, however, there are diverse environments. The survivors can be seen in rainy city ruins, but also in improvised desert settlements. Some scenes should Look particularly familiar to Fallout fans. This is how the player begins his adventure after stepping through a round bunker door. Later in the game, he also appears to be wearing his own version of power armor.

Ashfall is also an MMORPG. However, the developers promise on Steam that you will too can play alone without any problems (Source: Steam). Bethesda tried something very similar with Fallout 76, but failed miserably when it launched in 2020.

Check out the trailer for Ashfall here:

Ashfall: Trailer for the MMORPG in the post-apocalypse

Ashfall convinces fans with a huge mount

There are already plenty of players sharing their thoughts on Ashfall below the trailer on IGN’s YouTube channel. There’s a lot of joy in seeing a game set in the post-apocalypse that isn’t set in the US, but rather is set in the Asian region. The giant capybara in armorwhich you can ride, will even become a fan favorite in no time at all.

However, there are also warning voices given the magnitude of the world many bugs at release to fear. Even Bethesda had big problems with Fallout 76 (source: IGN).

Ashfall is said to still be in third quarter of 2023 appear. In addition to the PC release, it will also be available for mobile devices, with players from both platforms being able to gamble together. Before that, there will be a beta in July, for which you can register now (source: Legendary Star).

