RTX 40 Laptop Cooling with Different Ratings Gaming Machine Selection Guide- ezone.hk – Tech Focus – Computer

Recently, in the gaming notebook market, various manufacturers have launched models with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, ranging from entry-level models priced at several thousand yuan, to flagship-level models priced at more than $30,000. This time, ezone.hk has found 3 different grades of products with unique functions, so that everyone can understand the computing power of different grades of hardware.

【Click here】immediately, use the app to watch more product unboxing videos

Notebook 01

Lightweight and pretty Mon

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra

Galaxy Book3 Ultra is the flagship of the same series, focusing on computing performance. The most commendable feature of this machine is its slim body design. The thickness is only 16.5mm and the weight is only 1.79kg. Compared with ordinary gaming machines, It is obviously quite slim, and it doesn’t feel too bulky when held in one hand, just like a general business notebook, and it provides excellent portability among products of the same level.

Screen quality has always been Samsung’s strong point. It uses a 16″ 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel, and can provide a 120Hz refresh rate, and corresponds to HDR technology. The black level is as low as 0.0005nit, achieving the True Black effect. In addition, in terms of color, it It can correspond to 120% DCI-P3 color gamut. For professional creative users, it can provide quite accurate display effects. In addition, it also supports a series of linkage functions. Users can fully control the mobile phone and tablet through the computer, and can also control the tablet It becomes the second screen of the computer. In addition, through the Instant Hotspot function, the user can activate the Internet sharing function of the mobile phone on the computer with one click, and immediately connect the laptop to the Internet. The most special feature must be the ExpertRAW function, as long as the Galaxy S23 series mobile phone is used to shoot , you can automatically sync photos to the computer via Wi-Fi Direct, which is very convenient.

Specification

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700H (2.4 GHz up to 5.0 GHz)

Memory: 16GB LPDDR5

Storage device: 1TB NVMe SSD

Screen: 16.0″ WQXGA+ AMOLED (2,880 x 1,800 pixels)

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050

Weight: 1.79kg

Body size: 355.4×16.5×250.4mm

Price: $21.380

Notebook 02

performance optimization

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

In recent years, in the gaming notebook market, Lenovo has often launched new machines that are popular with Hard Core players, especially the current generation of graphics cards whose performance can be adjusted by manufacturers. The newly launched Lenovo Legion Pro 5 has built-in Legion ColdFront 5.0 heat dissipation technology, through its huge exhaust and air intake system, turbocharged dual fan design, phase change heat conduction material and advanced hybrid heat pipe technology, it can comprehensively improve heat dissipation Efficiency and performance, it can stay cool even when playing for a long time. In addition, it is equipped with Lenovo LA AI chip, which constantly monitors the operating load of CPU and GPU, and dynamically adjusts thermal energy management; users can optimize the settings of AI chip through Lenovo Vantage, adjust fan system, overclocking control and other functions to fully Unleash the ultimate device performance of 200W TDP.

This machine uses a 16:10 16-inch WQXGA screen, which can provide a variable refresh rate of up to 165Hz, and has also passed Dolby Vision and Pantone color certification to ensure that high-speed game screens can be kept smooth, plus the Legion with 4-zone RGB backlight system TrueStrike keyboards allow gamers to immerse themselves in the gaming world. Although it is an e-sports machine, the factory has equipped it with a Super Rapid Charge Pro 80Whr battery to provide power for both inside and outside the game field.

Specification

Processor: Intel Core i7-13700HX (3.7 GHz up to 5.0 GHz)

Memory: 16GB LPDDR5

Storage device: 1TB NVMe SSD

Screen: 16″ WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

Weight: 2.5kg

Body size: 363.4 x 260.4 x 21.9-26.75mm

Price: $16,998

Notebook 03

full blood top match

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18 is equipped with a new generation of top Intel Core i9 24-core processor, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, plus many unique weapons, bringing a flagship gaming experience. This time, in addition to retaining the RGB lighting around the fuselage of the machine, the factory also uses Thermal Grizzly Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal heat dissipation, with a new ring-shaped air outlet system, three-fan heat dissipation technology and full-size radiator, reducing the temperature by as much as 15° C, even if it is used for a long time, it can keep the body cool and stable. Players can also switch to “Manual” Mode to overclock on their own, by adjusting the clock frequency of the graphics card to obtain more powerful performance.

In terms of screen, this flagship machine uses an 18-inch ultra-large 16:10 screen ratio, which provides a fairly wide screen, which is quite rare among similar products on the market. In addition, this huge screen provides a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, supports an ultra-high refresh rate of 240Hz, and a response time of 3ms, providing an extremely smooth visual enjoyment.

Specification

Processor: Intel Core i9-13980HX (4.0 GHz up to 5.6 GHz)

Memory: 32GB DDR5

Storage device: 2TB NVMe SSD

Screen: 18″ QHD+ (2560 x 1600)

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

Weight: 3.1kg

Body size: 399×30.8x294mm

Price: $34,998

Test 01

CPU computing performance test

At present, mid-to-high-end gaming models on the market have fully used Intel 13th generation processors. The 3 products tested this time use 3 different types of processors. This time we use “Geekbench 6” to test tool, considering the performance of each machine.

Geekbench 6

score

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra

Intel Core i7-13700H

Lenovo Legion Pro 5

Intel Core i7-13700HX

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18

Intel Core i9-13980HX

Single-core 1893 2416 2840 Multi-core 9967 13588 16434

Test 02

GPU Computing Performance Test

When purchasing gaming models, I believe that the most important thing for many people is the performance of the graphics card. This time, the 3 products use NVIDIA RTX 4050, RTX 4060 and the top RTX 4090, which can just let everyone understand the performance of different levels of graphics cards performance difference. This time, we choose the “3DMark Time Spy” test as a comparison.

3DMARK Time Spy

score

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra

RTX 4050

Lenovo Legion Pro 5

RTX 4060

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18

RTX 4090

5333

8592

19306

Test 03

Actual game performance

After two rounds of running scores, I believe that everyone has a little understanding of the difference in performance between hardware with different levels. Finally, we use the 3 tested products to execute the Benchmark mode of the game “Shadow of the Tomb Raider” in full-screen and full-HD resolution mode, and select high-definition and 1920 x 1980 resolution, so that everyone can understand when playing the machine. Performance.

Shadow Of Tomb Raider Benchmark

score

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra

RTX 4050

Lenovo Legion Pro 5

RTX 4060

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 18

RTX 4090

95FPS

142FPS

180FPS

Tips for buying gaming machines

There are a lot of choices for gaming machines in the market, and the products of different manufacturers have their own selling points. However, when it comes to the main hardware, especially the graphics card, you should pay attention to whether the manufacturer has marked the power, because the low-power version and the “full “Blood” version, even with the same type of graphics card, the difference in performance can be as much as 2-4%.

[Hot report]AMD secretly sponsors games to exclude NVIDIA? AMD’s official response is intriguing

【Hot Report】Diablo 4 will add disconnection protection to prevent accidental permanent death of player characters

Source : ezone.hk

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

