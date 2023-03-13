A security warning issued for Ruby on Rails has received an update from the BSI. You can read a description of the vulnerability including the latest updates and information on the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on March 13th, 2023 to a vulnerability for Ruby on Rails that became known on March 9th, 2022. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Debian Linux and open source Ruby on Rails are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Debian Security Advisory DSA-5372 (Status: 03/13/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Ruby on Rails – Risk: High

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 10,0

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,7

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 10.0.

Ruby on Rails Bug: Vulnerability allows code execution

Ruby on Rails is an open-source web application framework written in the Ruby programming language.

An attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Ruby on Rails to run arbitrary code.

The vulnerability was classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial number CVE-2022-21831.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Open Source Ruby on Rails < 7.0.2.3 (cpe:/a:rubyonrails:ruby_on_rails)

Open Source Ruby on Rails < 6.1.4.7 (cpe:/a:rubyonrails:ruby_on_rails)

Open Source Ruby on Rails < 6.0.4.7 (cpe:/a:rubyonrails:ruby_on_rails)

Open Source Ruby on Rails < 5.2.6.3 (cpe:/a:rubyonrails:ruby_on_rails)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Debian Security Advisory DSA-5372 vom 2023-03-13 (13.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-security-announce/2023/msg00061.html

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3093 vom 2022-09-03 (05.09.2022)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2022/09/msg00002.html

Ruby Security Advisory vom 2022-03-08 (09.03.2022)

For more information, see: https://rubyonrails.org/2022/3/8/Rails-7-0-2-3-6-1-4-7-6-0-4-7-and-5-2-6-3-have-been-released

Version history of this security alert

This is the 3rd version of this IT security notice for Ruby on Rails. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

03/09/2022 – Initial version

09/05/2022 – Added new updates from Debian

03/13/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

