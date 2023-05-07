Ruby: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

There is an IT security warning for Ruby. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6055-1 (Status: 04.05.2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Ruby – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

Ruby Bug: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

Ruby is an interpreted, object-oriented scripting language.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in Ruby to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-28756 and CVE-2023-28755.

Systems affected by the Ruby vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Open Source Ruby < 2.7.8 (cpe:/a:ruby-lang:ruby)

Open Source Ruby < 3.0.6 (cpe:/a:ruby-lang:ruby)

Open Source Ruby < 3.1.4 (cpe:/a:ruby-lang:ruby)

Open Source Ruby < 3.2.2 (cpe:/a:ruby-lang:ruby)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-6055-1 vom 2023-05-04 (04.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://ubuntu.com/security/notices/USN-6055-1

Debian Security Advisory DLA-3408 vom 2023-04-30 (02.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-lts-announce/2023/04/msg00033.html

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-A7BE7EA1AA vom 2023-04-13 (13.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-a7be7ea1aa

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-F58D72C700 vom 2023-04-12 (12.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-f58d72c700

Ruby Security Advisory vom 2023-03-30 (31.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ruby-lang.org/en/news/2023/03/28/redos-in-uri-cve-2023-28755/

Ruby Security Advisory vom 2023-03-30 (31.03.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.ruby-lang.org/en/news/2023/03/30/redos-in-time-cve-2023-28756/

Version history of this security alert

This is the 5th version of this IT security notice for Ruby. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

03/31/2023 – Initial version

04/12/2023 – Added new updates of Fedora

04/13/2023 – Added new updates of Fedora

05/02/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

05/04/2023 – Added new updates of Ubuntu

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de