Home Technology Ruffle, the Flash Player emulator written in Rust, can already run dozens of classic games
Technology

Ruffle, the Flash Player emulator written in Rust, can already run dozens of classic games

by admin
Ruffle, the Flash Player emulator written in Rust, can already run dozens of classic games

Although Adobe Flash has been declared “dead”, for various reasons such as nostalgia, many users are still interested in this outdated Flash with many loopholes. Developers recently launched an open-source project called Ruffle that leverages the Rust programming language to safely emulate support for Flash.

After Adobe officially stopped supporting Flash in 2020, open source projects such as Gnash and Lightspark also appeared.

Ruffle is a Flash Player emulator written in Rust that runs on all major operating systems and, through a WebAssembly core, also runs in modern web browsers. They consider this a safe implementation of Flash due to Rust’s memory safety guarantees.

Ruffle released its first progress report last week, can run dozens of ActionScript 2-based games, and has also started adding ActionScript 3 improvements and optimizing the display for mobile devices.

A part of the game list is attached as follows:

Official website address: https://ruffle.rs/#

GitHub address: https://github.com/ruffle-rs/ruffle

See also  Bigme Galy color e-paper tablet adopts the ultra-fast color e-paper technology of Yuantai Technology Gallery 3 | T Kebang

You may also like

Soundpeats Air3 Deluxe HS test report

Halo: Infinite creative director Joseph Staten leaves Microsoft

What are cookies on the internet?

Fiorenza Micheli: “The future of humanity is in...

The father of Mario: the game entering the...

Lidl is selling a practical smartphone accessory much...

Fiorenza Micheli: “The future of humanity is in...

Use PowerPoint to design and print business cards....

Anycubic Wash & Cure Plus in the test:...

Rolex Milgauss modified watch green glass with irregular...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy