Although Adobe Flash has been declared “dead”, for various reasons such as nostalgia, many users are still interested in this outdated Flash with many loopholes. Developers recently launched an open-source project called Ruffle that leverages the Rust programming language to safely emulate support for Flash.

After Adobe officially stopped supporting Flash in 2020, open source projects such as Gnash and Lightspark also appeared.

Ruffle is a Flash Player emulator written in Rust that runs on all major operating systems and, through a WebAssembly core, also runs in modern web browsers. They consider this a safe implementation of Flash due to Rust’s memory safety guarantees.

Ruffle released its first progress report last week, can run dozens of ActionScript 2-based games, and has also started adding ActionScript 3 improvements and optimizing the display for mobile devices.

A part of the game list is attached as follows:

Official website address: https://ruffle.rs/#

GitHub address: https://github.com/ruffle-rs/ruffle