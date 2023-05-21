Rumor: AEW: Fight Forever will launch later next month – AEW: Fight Forever

We know that AEW: Fight Forever won’t be too far away, considering the Xbox Achievement AEW: Fight Forever’s achievement “target=”_blank”> leaked recently on the Xbox Store, the ESRB rating is AEW: Fight Forever received an ESRB rating” target= “_blank”> revealed. We still don’t have a firm release date despite all signs pointing to the Pro Wrestling game premiering soon, but it seems like the French distributor has taken care of that.

Over the weekend, Just for Games added a June 27 date to the AEW: Fight Forever store page. It’s Tuesday, a common day for game releases, so it’s unlikely to be a placeholder.

If it turns out to be correct, we might look forward to the June 8 summer game festival During the information blowout, it may also be Sony’s event on Wednesday this week or Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase 2023 On June 11th. We also think Yuke’s and THQ Nordic should hurry up and tell us more formally when there are still things that have not been revealed.

Do you prefer AEW or WWE?