In addition to classic franchises like Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Street Fighter, Capcom occasionally releases some interesting new IP. One of them is Exoprimal, a game that answers the age-old question of what would happen if humans had mech suits in Jurassic Park?

Exoprimal is a third-person horde co-op shooter where players see waves of ravenous dinosaurs. We’re expected to see more of Exoprimal at the Capcom Showcase later today, but ahead of the event, Insider Gaming thinks it knows the game’s release date.

That date has been set for July 14, 2023. Again, nothing official yet, but there doesn’t seem to be much reason to cast much doubt on this rumor, as July has been a pretty open month for Capcom following the release of Street Fighter VI in June.

