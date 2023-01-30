We’re one of a bunch of people who got really excited about the lineup of games Microsoft announced last summer at its Xbox and Bethesda games showcase. We’re even more excited because the company says everything it’s showing will be available within the first half of 2023 at the latest. Jump forward to today and that is not the case.

Because, according to a new rumor from Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb, it doesn’t look like Starfield (the most anticipated game) will be coming in this time frame, and neither will Forza Motorsport.

On a recent episode of Game Mess, Grubb said: “What I hear– at After hearing it for the first time earlier today, I feel good about it after asking a few times – it looks like Forza will indeed be slipping into later this year, probably not the first half of this year.

he added : “The timeframe I’ve heard for Forza is like Q3, maybe even a bit later than that.

While Grubb is usually pretty good about rumours, Microsoft’s recent marketing of Forza Motorsport does show the truth of the claim, as the latest trailer suggests the game will launch in 2023, rather than the first half of 2023 as originally planned.