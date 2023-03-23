Home Technology Rumor: FromSoftware is working on a new mystery game – Elden Ring – Gamereactor
In addition to Elden Ring Shadow and Armor Core VI: Fire of Rubicon, which worked on the upcoming Erdtree expansion pack, FromSoftware may be working on another unannounced project, according to the employee’s LinkedIn page.

Kenneth Chan is a producer and director at FromSoftware, having been with the company for nearly a decade. In addition to working on Elden Ring and Armor Core, Chan also spent a year working on another project mentioned in their profile.

What this game is we can’t say for sure, but we can guess and hope for another entry in Bloodborne or the Sekiro IP. As PCGamesN pointed out, it could be that Chen didn’t update their profiles at all with the Shadow of the Erdtree announcement, but their roles in Elden Ring are different compared to this mystery project, so it could be something else is working here.

What would you like to see from FromSoftware?

